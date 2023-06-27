Exclusive: Is Homeopathy 'Placebo' And 'Dangerous'? Expert Addresses 10 Common Doubts

An alternative medicine based on the theory of treating 'like with like', Homeopathy was conceived in 1796 by the German physician Samuel Hahnemann. While it has existed for over 200 years, the effectiveness of homeopathy and its efficacy has remained a disputed topic in the world of medical science. There are many people who swear by homeopathy while others call it "placebo" with many doctors claiming it to be "pseudoscientific". But homeopathy experts pin this down to a lack of knowledge. Well-known homeopathy doctor from Delhi, Dr Kushal Banerjee, M.D. (Hom.), MSc (Oxon), Dr. Kalyan Banerjee’s Clinic, shares, "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), homeopathy ranks as the second most widely accepted form of medicine. It continues to grow in popularity all over the world and anecdotal evidence seems to indicate that it may be helpful in managing a variety of emerging clinical entities including Covid-19, mixed connective tissue disorder, a variety of auto-immune disorders, and many other conditions. A high number of patients are turning to homeopathy because of rising awareness of the side-effects of some conventional medicines, limited response to treatment, or the inability to tolerate drugs due to co-morbidities." But despite the rise in popularity, Dr Banerjee agrees that there are lots of doubts and myths regarding homeopathy. "Amidst a rise in popularity, many questions about homeopathy are being posed anew and some rumours are doing the rounds. It is important to clarify some of these doubts and address the rumours," he says.



Dr Kushal Banerjee lists out the following myths about homeopathy and counters them with points he says are facts.

1. Myth: ‘There many restrictions needed to be observed while taking homeopathy’

Dr Banerjee clarifies there are only one or two restrictions that need to be kept in mind while taking homeopathic medicines. "Most of the other restrictions are usually related to the disease that the patient may be suffering from and are not unique to homeopathy. Homeopaths may stress the importance of a disciplined life and other such measures which are also related to the holistic approach to fixing the patient," he adds.

2. Myth: ‘Homeopathic medicines are unreliably manufactured’

The Government of India and various relevant organisations all over the world have standardised the sources, preparation, packaging, and labelling of homeopathic medicines, says Dr Banerjee. He adds that patients may acquire homeopathic medicines manufactured by registered manufacturers with confidence from any local pharmacy.

3. Myth: ‘Homeopathic practitioners are unaware of the structure and functioning of the human body.’

Dr Banerjee says, "Homeopaths are trained in India for 5.5 years for their undergraduate degree and 3 more years for their Doctor of Medicine – Homeopathy (M.D.-Hom.). This is the same duration of training that an M.B.B.S. and M.D. gets. Additionally, the syllabus at the undergraduate level is the same for allopaths and homeopaths except for pharmacology. They study from the same textbooks and often in the same lecture theatres and labs as their MBBS counterparts. This is the reason why homeopaths trained in India are excellent clinicians and are able to diagnose clinical conditions as well as any medical practitioner."

4. Myth: ‘Homeopathy should only be considered for minor illnesses'

Very serious and complicated illnesses are also regularly treated with homeopathy, says Dr Kushal Banerjee. He shares that patients on life-support, those with organ failure, multi-systemic auto-immune conditions, congenital issues, genetic issues, and other difficult diseases may benefit from homeopathic treatment. Often, homeopathy is initiated at the end-stage of a disease and there are repeated instances of patients recovering from these advanced illnesses, he claims.

5. Myth: ‘There is no evidence base for homeopathy’

There is a substantial evidence base demonstrating the efficacy of homeopathic medicines in a variety of conditions in peer-reviewed publications from all over the world, says Dr Banerjee. "New pieces of research are constantly being added to this evidence base. The latest advancements in physics and chemistry theories seem to provide an explanation for how homeopathic medicines work even when they are extremely diluted, lending support to the effectiveness of this medical system," he adds.

6. Myth: ‘Homeopaths are untrained’

India is the torch bearer of homeopathy to the world. "Homeopaths from India undergo a rigorous five-and-a-half-year course before they graduate. The course is structured to include the entire syllabus of the M.B.B.S. course except pharmacology. In fact, students often sit through common lectures and use common libraries in universities which offer training in both systems of medicine. In recent times, when the country felt the paucity of healthcare practitioners, homeopaths in every part of our nation stepped up to their responsibility helping administer urgent care, interpret imaging studies, and conduct clinical examinations of tens of thousands of patients who couldn’t access conventional healthcare during the peaks of the pandemic," says Dr Banerjee.

7. Myth: ‘Homeopathic medicines are steroids’

Pharmaceutical steroids are the exclusive domain of conventional medicine, insists Dr Banerjee. He says this myth became popular because of the "apparently miraculous relief that patients reported after homeopathic treatment". He says, "Additionally, some notorious practitioners were found to be illegally dispensing steroids mixed with their medicines. These were exceptional events. Steroids are not part of homeopathic medicines and homeopathic practitioners cannot prescribe pharmaceutical steroids."

8. Myth: ‘Homeopathic medicines are slow to act’

Homeopathic medicines can act within a very short time, sometimes within minutes of consumption, says Dr Banerjee. "Patients of acute pain, high fever, diarrhoea, and other acute conditions report relief within minutes of consumption of well-selected homeopathic medicines. In illnesses that are considered chronic or incurable, homeopathic medicines may show their action after prolonged treatment, but this is not true of homeopathic treatment in general. Homeopathy can and does act fast when needed," Dr Banerjee shares.

9. Myth: ‘Homeopathy cannot be taken with any other medicines’

"Homeopathic medicines are often prescribed along with conventional medicines. Patients with chronic illnesses who have been on medicines for decades should not be abruptly taken off them. If homeopathy is being sought out by a patient for, say, diabetes who has been on allopathic medicines for decades, homeopathy is usually introduced as an add-on. Gradually, depending on the patient’s response to treatment and in consultation with the other prescribing doctors, the allopathic medicine is slowly reduced or weaned. Patients may safely choose to add on homeopathic treatment while undergoing chemotherapy, for example. Homeopathic medicines do not hamper the action of conventional medicines and they do not cause any adverse reactions," says Dr Banerjee.

10. Myth: ‘Homeopathy will worsen your problems before making you feel better’

Dr Banerjee insists that this is untrue. "One of the reasons that this myth has stuck around is because patients may experience a transient and slight worsening of symptoms when the suppressive action of conventional medicines is washed out. Homeopathy does not induce a worsening of symptoms before making them go away," says Dr Banerjee.

In conclusion, Dr Kushal Banerjee goes on to add, "Homeopathy is a safe and effective system of medicine capable of curing and managing a vast variety of illnesses. It is alleviating pain and suffering for millions of people all over the world."

