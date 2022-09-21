EXCLUSIVE: Raju Srivastava suffered cardiac arrest - What are the causes of chest pain in 55 plus age group, expert advice on healthy heart!

New Delhi: The nation is shocked by the demise of ace comedian Raju Srivastava. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi about six long weeks ago and breathed his last on Wednesday. He was 58.

Raju Srivastav was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Dr Haresh G Mehta, Consultant-Interventional Cardiologist, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-Fortis Associate tells us what are the causes of chest pain.

The expert also dwelled on why it happens after working out or gymming.

Dr Haresh G Mehta explained, "The most common cause of chest pain in the age of 55 to 60 is generally cardiac issues, which are caused due to angina or reduced blood flow to the heart. It typically occurs due to reduced blood supply to the heart muscle due to obstruction of coronary arteries. One primary reason people get chest pain during gymming or working out is that the patients don't examine themselves or consult a doctor before joining a gym program."

What the 40-plus age group should not ignore

"Most of these people have underlying heart disease, which has not been detected. There is an increased risk of sympathetic hormones like adrenaline and noradrenaline whenever underlying heart disease is combined with aggressive/intense exercise. These hormones can create blocks in the coronary arteries, which suddenly rupture and cause a clot leading to a sudden heart attack. That is why it is advisable for anyone above the age of 40 to consult a cardiologist and get a fitness test done before they start any gymming or exercise program."

Other reasons for chest pain

"Another reason for chest pain and sudden cardiac pain after gymming is hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. This is a disorder in the heart's muscles, making it thick. In such patients, premature increasing heart rates, called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, can cause this sudden death."

As mentioned before, every person above 40 must undergo a check-up before joining any workout or gymming program, including an echocardiogram (ECO), stress test, blood sugar levels, lipid levels, smoking status, and alcohol intake. If they have any of these risk factors, they should thoroughly be examined before setting out on any exercise regime, as it can be fatal, as in the case of Mr Raju Shrivastav.