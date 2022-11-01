EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu diagnosed with Myositis - Is it INCURABLE? Doctor on symptoms, cure and more

Recently, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Ever since then, concerned fans have been reaching out to the actress via social media. There is also a question that has been rankling in people's minds - what is this autoimmune condition all about, is Myositis fatal and what's the cure? Check out Samantha's post below:

Zee News Digital reached out to Dr Vivek Loomba, Consultant Pain Physician at the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, who spoke to us about it:

What is myositis? What causes it?

The term "myositis" refers to a set of uncommon diseases that can make muscles frail, worn out, and painful. Myositis simply refers to muscular inflammation indicating that something may be swollen or inflamed. So any inflammation can cause myositis. Myositis could also be caused by a virus. People of any age, even children, can develop myositis. The shoulders, hips, and thighs are the major muscles that are impacted.

In addition to the muscles, the skin, lungs, and heart can all be impacted by myositis. Myositis can occasionally damage the muscles that control functions like breathing and swallowing. Different myositis kinds exist. Dermatomyositis and polymyositis are the two most prevalent forms.

What are the symptoms of myositis?

Myositis' primary symptom is muscular weakness. Myositis-related weakness can cause falls and make it challenging to get out of a chair or even stand up after falling. Additional signs and symptoms of inflammatory diseases include:

Rash

Swallowing and breathing challenges

Thickening of the skin on the hands

Fatigue

Symptoms of a viral infection, such as a runny nose, fever, cough, sore throat, or nausea and diarrhoea, are frequently present in people with myositis brought on by a virus. However, viral infection symptoms may disappear days or weeks prior to the appearance of myositis symptoms.

Also read: Samantha diagnosed with Myositis, gets message from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's half-brother Akhil Akkineni!

When to see a doctor?

You must visit a doctor if you develop any muscular weakness at any time. Myositis may be preceded by a viral infection. So any rash, diarrhoea or fever should not be taken lightly. Muscular weakness may develop subsequently, sometimes after these initial symptoms have resolved. The antibodies start attacking the normal muscles, thus resulting in muscular weakness.

How can it be controlled or treated?

Once the disease has been diagnosed, it is treated by a combination of steroids, exercise and immunosuppressant drugs. High dose of steroids (Glucocorticoids) is the first-line treatment for patients with myositis.

Exercise has been proven to help by improving muscle strength and thus, preventing the deterioration in the quality of life. It is recommended that physical exercise should be started as soon as the patient is capable of exercising.

Immunosuppressant drugs are also used for the treatment of myositis. These drugs stop your immune system from damaging healthy cells and tissues. Rituximab is one such drug that has proven to be beneficial. Several other drugs are in the trial phase.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Can head washing in parlour lead to DEATH? Know all about beauty parlour stroke syndrome

Will it limit my life?

Myositis may cause progressive muscular weakness. These patients need constant support and supervision, and cannot be left to fend for themselves. Even day-to-day tasks may be difficult to perform unless some form of support is available. As a result, a lot of daily activities may be restricted in these patients. This includes any sports, driving or even a walk in the park unless some help is available.

Can it be fatal?

Progressive muscular dysfunction may decrease the functional ability of patients suffering from myositis. These patients may have a shorter life span compared to the general population. Interstitial lung disease is a major cause of death in these patients. Progressive swallowing difficulty may result in the aspiration of foodstuff into the lungs, resulting in lung infections, and eventually death. Muscle weakness may also result in repeated falls, and can cause injury and death in patients suffering from myositis.