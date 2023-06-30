Vitiligo: Will Your Child Have White Patches On Skin - Expert Busts 8 Common Myths

Vitiligo is an auto-immune disorder that causes your skin to lose its colour or pigment. When the skin cells that make pigment, melanocytes, are attacked and destroyed, it causes the skin to turn a milky-white colour and this is known as vitiligo. While it is usually a completely harmless disorder and people with vitiligo can lead a normal life, it often has a psychological impact on people. There are also several myths associated with vitiligo. Dr Soumya Jagadeesan, Associate Professor, Dermatology, Amrita Hospital, Kochi, dispels vitiligo myths and misconceptions.

Is Vitiligo Incurable? Know All About Skin Disorder

Dr Soumya Jagadeesan busts 8 common misconceptions that people have about vitiligo. Read on.

1. Myth: Vitiligo is caused by certain foods, especially sour-tasting food items

Fact: Vitiligo is not caused by any particular food item. However, a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, while avoiding junk and fried food items, is advisable for a person suffering from vitiligo.

2. Myth: Vitiligo can spread by close contact

Fact: It is a non-contagious disease; it cannot spread by touch or other modes of contact.

3. Myth: If the father or mother has vitiligo, the offspring will have it

Fact: Other than a slightly increased risk in close family members, it is not necessary for children to develop vitiligo if one of the parents suffers from it.

4. Myth: Only dark-skinned people get vitiligo

Fact: Vitiligo can be seen in any race or skin type. It is more noticeable in dark-skinned people, but it can affect individuals of all skin tones.

5. Myth: There is no treatment for vitiligo

Fact: There are many highly effective treatment modalities for vitiligo, particularly now with targeted immunomodulatory therapies, phototherapy, and surgical therapies that can induce considerable repigmentation in people suffering from vitiligo.

6. Myth: People suffering from vitiligo should not take part in sports or other physical activities

Fact: People suffering from vitiligo can participate in all outdoor and physical activities with adequate sun protection. There is no concern that should limit them from leading an otherwise normal life.

7. Myth: Anything white on the skin is vitiligo

Fact: There are many other conditions that can mimic vitiligo, such as pityriasis alba in children, idiopathic guttate hypomelanosis in older adults, certain fungal infections, and certain other skin diseases and allergies. It is important to consult a dermatologist before unnecessarily labeling white patches on the skin as vitiligo.

8. Myth: Sun exposure is good for vitiligo

Fact: Sun exposure without photosensitizers or phototherapy is not recommended as a treatment for vitiligo. In fact, it can cause sunburns, which may worsen the condition.