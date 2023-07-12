EXCLUSIVE: What Are Hidden Dangers of Overtraining? Expert Tells How Incorrect Workout Techniques Can Be Detrimental

Fitness is a crucial part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, but like everything else in life, moderation is key. While regular workouts can lead to numerous health benefits, excessive gymming or improper workout techniques can have detrimental effects on your overall well-being. Fitness expert Mukul Nagpaul, Founder of Pmftraining and Fit India Movement Ambassador told Zee News Digital about the hidden dangers of overtraining and incorrect workout techniques.

DANGERS OF OVERTRAINING

Firstly, let's talk about overtraining. Overtraining occurs when we push our bodies beyond their limits without giving them adequate time to recover. This can lead to various health issues such as chronic fatigue, insomnia, and even hormonal imbalances. Imagine running a car engine non-stop without ever changing the oil – that’s what you're doing to your body when you overtrain.

One of the most prominent signs of overtraining is a decrease in performance. Despite increasing your training intensity, you might find yourself struggling to achieve your previous fitness levels. This can be incredibly frustrating and may even lead to a loss of motivation.

Excessive exercise can also suppress your immune system. After a rigorous workout, your body enters an "open window" of impaired immunity, lasting up to 72 hours. During this period, you're more susceptible to illnesses and infections, which, needless to say, can hinder your fitness journey.

Lastly, overtraining can lead to serious injuries. Overuse injuries such as muscle strains, stress fractures, or tendon injuries are common among those who exercise excessively. These injuries not only cause pain but can also keep you out of the gym for weeks or even months.

WRONG WORKOUT TECHNIQUES

Now, let's shift our focus to incorrect workout techniques. Poor form while exercising can put undue stress on your muscles and joints, leading to painful injuries. For instance, lifting weights improperly can cause back injuries, while incorrect running techniques can lead to knee problems.

Furthermore, improper technique often means you're not effectively working the intended muscle groups, making your workouts less efficient. This could hinder your progress towards your fitness goals.

In conclusion, while regular exercise is essential for a healthy lifestyle, it's equally important to ensure that you're not overdoing it and that you're performing each exercise correctly. Listen to your body, give it time to rest and recover, and don't shy away from seeking professional advice if you're unsure about a particular workout technique. Remember, fitness is a marathon, not a sprint. It's about sustainable habits, not quick fixes.