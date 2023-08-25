Exclusive: What Is Imposter Syndrome And Does It Affect Women More? Reasons And 10 Tips To Cope

Imposter syndrome is a psychological occurrence wherein a person feels anxious and starts doubting their skills, talent, and achievements, even though the physical evidence says otherwise. Even when they are succeeding, they don't experience the success internally, and end up feeling like "a fraud" or "a phony", and fear that they will be exposed as "frauds".

Imposter Syndrome: Reasons, Impact, And More

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, Serial Entrepreneur & CEO, Great Place To Work® India, shares with Zee News Digital all about Imposter Syndrome, why women fall prey to it more often, and ways to cope with Imposter Syndrome.



Q: What is Imposter Syndrome?

Yeshasvini: Imposter syndrome is a psychological condition in which people feel unworthy of their success even though they have attained success or distinction in their industry. They constantly fear being exposed as incompetent or inadequate, even though the evidence proves the contrary. This can lead to self-doubt, anxiety, and a persistent belief that they are not as competent as others perceive them to be. It's important to understand that Imposter Syndrome is not limited to any specific gender or profession but can affect people from various walks of life.

Q: While it's not limited to gender, why do women feel the burden of it more?

Yeshasvini: The burden of Imposter Syndrome is felt more acutely by women due to a combination of societal, cultural, and organisational factors. In many societies, women have faced historical biases and stereotyping that have led to a lack of representation and fewer opportunities in certain fields. This can result in women feeling like they must work harder to prove themselves and that any success they achieve is attributed to external factors rather than their abilities.

Furthermore, workplaces may perpetuate gender norms and biases, leading to a lack of recognition of women's accomplishments and undermining their confidence. It may be more difficult for women to locate role models who have overcome comparable obstacles due to the lack of diversity at higher levels of leadership, which can add to a feeling of loneliness and self-doubt.

How To Cope With Imposter Syndrome - Key Points

Yeshasvini Ramaswamy lists the following points to cope with Imposter Syndrome and how organisations can help employees:

1. Acknowledge and Normalise Feelings: The first step to coping with Imposter Syndrome is to recognise and accept that these feelings are common and experienced by many successful individuals. By acknowledging it, individuals can begin to work towards overcoming it.

2. Share Experiences: Encourage open discussions about Imposter Syndrome within the workplace. Sharing personal experiences and struggles can foster a supportive environment where employees realize they are not alone in their feelings.

3. Challenge Negative Thoughts: Help employees identify and challenge their negative thoughts and self-doubts. Yeshasvini urged people to adopt a growth attitude and to concentrate on their accomplishments rather than their perceived weaknesses by modeling this behaviour as a leader.

4. Set Realistic Goals: Encourage employees to set achievable and incremental goals. One way to boost confidence as one advances is to divide major tasks into smaller steps.

5. Celebrate Achievements: Regularly acknowledge and celebrate employees' accomplishments, both big and small. Recognizing their efforts boosts morale and reminds them of their competence.

6. Provide Feedback and Support: Regular and constructive feedback is essential for employees to understand their strengths and areas for improvement. Creating an environment of support and mentorship helps individuals feel valued and motivated to grow.

7. Promote Mentorship Programmes: Implement mentorship programs where experienced employees can guide and support newer ones. This fosters a sense of belonging and helps individuals gain insights from others who have faced similar challenges.

8. Encourage Self-Care: Advocate for work-life balance and self-care practices. Stress can be reduced and general well-being can be enhanced by participating in enjoyable, relaxing activities outside of work.

9. Seek Professional Help: If Imposter Syndrome significantly impacts an individual's well-being and performance, encourage them to seek professional help from therapists or counselors who specialize in cognitive-behavioral techniques.

10. Lead by Example: As a leader, Yeshasvini says she believes in leading by example. "Sharing my own experiences with self-doubt and how I've overcome challenges can inspire others to do the same and create an atmosphere of authenticity and vulnerability," she adds.

"Imposter Syndrome is a real challenge that can affect anyone, regardless of their gender or achievements. As a leader, I'm dedicated to creating an environment where employees can flourish and grow without having self-doubt impede their progress. Working together, we can develop a culture where everyone feels encouraged to realize their full potential and completely contribute to the company's success," says Yeshasvini.