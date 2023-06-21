Busting Myth About Work-Life Balance: Dos And Don'ts, Strategies To Achieve It

Whether we are working from home, remote place, or in a traditional office setting, achieving work-life balance is something we all strive for. Dr Ruhi Satija, Consultant Psychiatrist, Counselling Therapist, and Mind - Transformation Mentor, makes an important point. She shares that before we understand what work-life balance is, it is important to understand what work-life balance is not. "A common misconception is that balance means every day we have control over how our day goes, and the expectations of not having any stress or problems. Work-life balance does not eliminate the occurrence of difficulties or problems, rather it creates an internal environment of calm and gives more clarity to be able to prioritise what is important over the urgent and be able to build resilience and perspective," says Dr Satija. She says that when we talk about work-life balance, we are essentially talking about having harmony in day-to-day life, being able to find joy in whatever we are doing at the moment, and having resilience and strength to face difficult situations with ease.

How To Achieve Work-Life Balance

Work-life balance creates mental stability and gives us more energy and enthusiasm to be able to do what we ought to do, says Dr Satija. Here is how you can achieve a balance between your professional and personal life:

1. "Set clear boundaries between work and personal life: Separate work and personal time frames and stick to it. If on some days, one area requires more attention, compensate for the other area the following day or week," says Dr Satija.

2. Dr Satija points out that at work, one must:

- Focus on high-impact tasks.

- Understand the difference between urgent and important.

- Delegate and outsource tasks when possible, the need to do everything comes from the perfectionism trait - it is important to recognise things or tasks that can be delegated.

- Practice effective time management techniques.

- Foster open communication with your colleagues and superiors about your workload and needs.

- Focus on efficient workplace organization.

3. When it comes to personal time, Dr Satija suggests the following:

- Begin with a morning routine that does not center around work.

- Schedule regular breaks and make time for self-care activities.

- Create a designated workspace to separate work from home/family space.

- Seek support from family, friends, or mentors.

- Identify time-wasting activities or distractions like mindless scrolling on social media, and watching television.

- Set aside dedicated time for hobbies and leisure activities.

- Establish a consistent sleep schedule.

- Create a mental and physical health routine.

Work-Life Balance: 5 Effective Strategies

Here are some effective strategies for achieving work-life balance, as suggested by Dr Satija:

1. Micro time frames: Create small slots of time throughout the day for personal activities or self-care. For example, take short breaks to stretch, meditate, or enjoy a hobby.

2. Energy conservation: Instead of solely managing time, focus on managing your energy as well, Identify your most productive hours and schedule important tasks during that time. Also, take regular breaks to recharge and avoid burnout.

3. Unplug time: Establish a daily "unplug time" to disconnect from work-related technology. Set a specific time each day to switch off your devices and engage in activities that bring you joy or help you unwind.

4. Say No: Learn to say "no" without feeling guilty. Understand your priorities and boundaries, and politely decline tasks or commitments that don't align with them.

5. Time Transitions: Create intentional transition activities between work and personal life which help to give a clear signal to the brain of when to stop focusing on a particular task. For example, you can develop a ritual like going for a short walk or listening to calming music to signify the end of the workday and transition into personal time. This helps create clear boundaries and shift your mindset.

It's best to start with one area of your life or one time zone of the day and achieve some balance in that, then continue building healthier habits for the rest of the time frame. Choose one healthy habit and stick to it until it becomes a natural part of your life, then add the next healthy habit. This reduces dropouts and increases the chances of sticking to the new pattern in life. At the end of the day, spend some time on self-reflection and make the necessary adjustments and changes depending on the current state of your life. As they say, live for your dreams, don't die for them," says Dr Ruhi Satija.