Recently, actor Bipasha Basu opened up about her daughter Devi's congenital heart condition where she was born with two holes in her heart and was diagnosed with ventricular septal defect (VSD). Bipasha said that on the third day after giving birth, she got to know about the holes in her daughter's heart and when Devi was three months old, she had to undergo a surgery.

“Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that…I got to know on the third day of my having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I’ll not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers… ” said Bipasha, wife of actor Karan Singh Grover, in an interaction with actor Neha Dhupia on an Instagram Live.

Dr Srinivas Midivelly, Consultant Paediatrician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, tells us all about Ventricular Septal Defect, how and when it is detected, reasons, treatment, and more.



Q. What Is Ventricular Septal Defect?

Dr Midivelly: A ventricular septal defect (VSD) is a hole in the heart. It's a common heart problem present at birth (congenital heart defect). The hole occurs in the wall that separates the heart's lower chambers (ventricles). It allows oxygen-rich blood to move back into the lungs instead of being pumped to the rest of the body.

Q. When Do Symptoms Of VSD Start Showing?

Dr Midivelly: Symptoms of serious heart problems present at birth (congenital heart defects) often appear during the first few days, weeks, or months of a child's life. Symptoms of a ventricular septal defect depend on the size of the hole and if there are any other heart problems. A small VSD may never cause symptoms.

Q. Can You Detect It During Fetal Anomaly Scan (ultrasound) Of Pregnant Woman?

Dr Midivelly: No, it is not usually detected in fetal anomaly scans (ultrasound). Fetal 2d echo and 2D echo after birth can identify the lesion in the heart.

Q. Why Does A Child Gets Born With Ventricular Septal Defect?

Dr Midivelly: VSD occurs as the baby's heart is developing during pregnancy. The muscular wall separating the heart into left and right sides doesn't form fully, leaving one or more holes. The size of the hole or holes can vary. There's often no clear cause. Genetics and environmental factors may play a role. VSDs can occur alone or with other heart problems present at birth. Rarely, a ventricular septal defect can occur later in life after a heart attack or certain heart procedures.

Q. What Are The Risk Factors?

Dr Midivelly: The risk factors for ventricular septal defect include:

* Premature birth

* Down syndrome and other genetic conditions

* Family history of heart problems present at birth (congenital heart defects)

Q. Diagnosis - When Should You See A Doctor?

Dr Midivelly: Call your health care provider if your baby:

* Tires easily when eating or playing

* Is not gaining weight

* Becomes breathless when eating or crying

* Breathes rapidly or is short of breath

Q. Can Children Born With VSD Lead A Normal Life?

Dr Midivelly: Yes they can lead a normal life if it gets surgically corrected or spontaneously closed.