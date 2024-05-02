Exercise And Heart Health: Sudden Heart Attacks On The Rise, Killing At Least 4 In 24 Hrs, Warns Doctors

Everyone knows that exercise is good for you, and now that there are so many different ways to work out, almost anyone can find something they like. In the pursuit of fitness, people push themselves to the limit, often unaware of the thin line between beneficial exercise and dangerous exertion. This line becomes particularly blurred in activities like running, where intensity can escalate quickly.

Studies have also shown that there is a cause-and-effect link between more cardiorespiratory fitness or physical activity and fewer cases of heart disease. The growing number of adults who believe that "more exercise is better" is likely due to these facts and the fact that exercise has been shown to slow down the ageing process.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old man collapsed while he was working out on a treadmill and died after suffering from a fatal heart attack. He was undergoing training at a gym located in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Exercise and Sudden Heart Attacks

According to health experts and doctors, gym goers especially those in their mid-30s and 40s, should get themselves evaluated before starting their exercise regimen, as sudden heart attacks returned in India, claiming the lives of at least four people three young adults and one minor in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

"Whenever we start gymming/exercise, it should be a gradual onset, the duration should be staggered, should initially be less and then and gradually be increased to match the person’s tolerance level," Dr Manish Aggarwal, Senior Consultant and head of interventional cardiology at PSRI Hospital told IANS.

He noted that a doctor's assessment can warn of any risk factor for coronary artery disease, diabetes, hypertension, strong family history of heart disease, which can help avert any untoward incidents. Tobacco smoking, unhealthy lifestyle with increased intake of junk foods rich in salt, sugar, and unhealthy oils, and zero exercise are some of the major risk factors for the increasing heart attack cases in the country.

Underscoring the importance of a thorough health assessment before starting any exercise programme, Dr Bimal Chajjar, cardiologist, former consultant at AIIMS, and founder of SAAOL Heart Centers says that this is especially important for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions or risk factors. Consultation with a healthcare professional is crucial to determine whether treadmill exercise is safe and appropriate.

As per the IANS report, the deaths also come amid reports of British pharma giant AstraZeneca admitting that its Covid vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, and sold as Covishield in India, can raise the risk of blood clots. Blood clots, which narrow the arteries leading to the heart, can cause a heart attack.

Warning Signs To Look Out For Heart Attack

Recognising potential heart attack symptoms during treadmill exercise is vital. Dr Chajjar highlights the following warning signs:

1. Chest pain or discomfort, which may radiate to the arms, neck, jaw, or back.

2. Shortness of breath that is unusual or disproportionate to your effort level.

3. Profuse sweating, dizziness, or nausea.

4. Irregular heartbeat or palpitations.