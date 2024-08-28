Expert Claims Generation X And Millennials Are At Higher Risk Of 17 Types Of Cancer - Check Details

By Dr Aravind Badiger

Recent studies have shown a troubling trend: People from Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980) and Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) are now at a higher risk of developing 17 different types of cancer compared to older generations. This unexpected rise in cancer cases among younger adults has raised significant concern in the medical community. Here’s a look at what’s contributing to this increase and what can be done to address it.

Why Are Gen X And Millennials At Higher Risk?

Lifestyle Changes: Over the past few decades, lifestyle changes have had a huge impact. More sedentary lifestyles, poor eating habits, increased consumption of processed and fast foods, and higher rates of obesity all contribute to cancers like colorectal, pancreatic, and breast cancer.

Environmental Exposures: Gen X and Millennials have been exposed to more environmental pollutants and harmful substances throughout their lives. Things like air pollution, chemicals in food and water, and radiation from electronic devices can add up over time, raising cancer risk. Since younger generations have been exposed to these factors for longer periods, it might explain the higher rates.

Better Detection and Screenings: Advances in medical technology mean that cancers are being detected earlier and more often in younger people. While this is good for early treatment, it also means that more cases are being reported in Gen X and Millennials.

Delayed Parenthood and Reproductive Health: Many in these generations are choosing to have children later in life, which is linked to higher risks of certain cancers like breast and ovarian cancer. Delaying parenthood means prolonged exposure to reproductive hormones without the protective benefits of pregnancy and breastfeeding. Additionally, the use of reproductive technologies and contraceptives may also affect cancer risks, though more research is needed here.

Genetic Factors: Advances in genetic testing mean more people are learning about their genetic risks for cancer. Gen X and Millennials are more likely to get tested for genetic mutations like BRCA1 and BRCA2, which can lead to higher detection rates of cancer in these groups.

Types Of Cancer On Rise

The cancers that have been increasing among Gen X and Millennials include:

Colorectal cancer

Endometrial cancer

Gallbladder cancer

Kidney cancer

Liver cancer

Thyroid cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Multiple myeloma

Breast cancer

Leukaemia

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Ovarian cancer

Gastric cancer

Esophageal cancer

Brain cancer

Cervical cancer

Oral and pharyngeal cancers

Many of these cancers are linked to lifestyle, environmental factors, and reproductive issues, making it important to focus on these areas to reduce risk.

What Can Be Done To Reduce Risk?

Adopt a Healthy Lifestyle: Making healthy choices can significantly lower cancer risk. This means maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits and vegetables, staying active, and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol.

Get Regular Screenings: Regular screenings for cancers such as breast, colorectal, and cervical cancers can lead to early detection and better outcomes. Gen X and Millennials must be proactive about their health and consult healthcare providers about the right screening schedules.

Advocate For A Healthier Environment: Reducing exposure to harmful environmental factors is important. Support efforts to improve air and water quality and to regulate harmful chemicals and pollutants. This can help reduce cancer risks for everyone.

Consider Genetic Counselling: If cancer runs in your family, genetic counselling can help you understand your risk and explore preventive measures. It can also lead to more careful monitoring if you're at higher risk.

The rising cancer rates among Gen X and Millennials are influenced by a mix of lifestyle, environmental, genetic, and reproductive factors. By making healthier lifestyle choices, supporting environmental protections, staying up-to-date with screenings, and considering genetic counselling, these generations can help reduce their cancer risk and work towards reversing this worrying trend. As research continues, it’s important for preventive strategies to adapt and address these challenges effectively.

(Dr Aravind Badiger is Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals. Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same.)