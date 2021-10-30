First Sidharth Shukla, then Puneeth Rajkumar - heart attack kills! Doctor on healthy lifestyle

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, son of Kannada cinema legend Rajkumar, passed away at the age of 46 following a massive heart attack on Friday (October 30). The sudden demise of the actor, who was a fitness enthusiast and a regular at the gym, left his fans shocked but it once again raises a question about how a seemingly healthy and fit person - in his 40s - fell prey to heart attack. In September, actor young actor, 40-year-old Sidharth Shukla, passed away due to a certain massive cardiac arrest.

Talking about the phenonmenon where people, who look apparently fit but ave heart attack, despite being young, Dr Viveka Kumar, Principal Director and Chief of Cath Labs, Max Healthcare, said, "What we must understand is there is a difference between being fit and being healthy. Healthy means not just physical fitness, but mental fitness too - stress under control, a decent lifestyle and adequate sleep."

Dr Viveka Kumar lists out the following important points:

- Not every person who looks fit is healthy. Physical fitness has to be coupled with mental health, adequate sleep.

- Smoking is BAD for the heart. So is tobacco consumption in ANY form.

- Exercising is essential. One should walk more than 10,000 steps in 24 hours.

- Again, over exercising is BAD. If you are walking more than 30,000 steps a day, continuously, it can be harmful. Exercise regularly, but in moderation.

- If you are walking less than 5,000 steps a day, you are leading a sedentary lifestyle and you are as much in danger of heart diseases as a smoker, even if you don't smoke! If you smoke on top of that, do the math!!

- Adequate amount of sleep is very important - which is between 7 and 8 hours. Sleeping less than 6 hours and more than 10 hours, regularly, are both bad for health.

- Avoid excessive sugar and salt as they will lead to/aggravate diabetes and high blood pressure, which are directly linked to heart health.

- Yoga and meditation are important as stress is the biggest killer. Financial stress is one of the biggest kinds of stress. When it comes to celebs, even though they are physically fit, often fame and popularity bring in a huge aount of stress.

- Once you have crossed 40, regular health check ups are must, even if you are seemingly or actually okay. Early detection and medication, preventive check-ups... all can save lives.

- Yes, men are more prone to heart diseases than women as hormones provide women a certain protection. However, this is no reason for anyone, man or woman, to take one's heart health lightly!

