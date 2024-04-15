From Diabetes Management To Blood Pressure Regulation: Natural Ayurvedic Remedies For Common Health Issues

With over three millennia of practice, Ayurveda is arguably the oldest medicinal system to have its roots in India. Literally translated, Ayurveda means "Science of Life." The Sanskrit term "Ayur" means "life," and the word "Veda" means "science" or "knowledge."

According to Ayurveda, the accumulation of pollutants that obstruct the prana, the source of all bodily activity, is what causes our physical diseases. This impairs the quality of our emotions, ideas, and ultimately consciousness. The Nadis energy channels and the Chakras energy centres' capacity and quality determine how energy is distributed throughout the body. An unhealthy physique is the result of a poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle.

Essence of Ayurveda

According to Dr Govind, Chief Innovation Officer - Kapiva, "At the core of Ayurveda lies the principle of balance, focusing on achieving harmony between the doshas—Vata, Pitta, and Kapha—within us. By understanding and balancing these doshas through diet, lifestyle, and herbal remedies, Ayurveda advocates for optimal health and vitality."

Holistic Approach to Modern Health Challenges

In today's world, many health issues stem from unhealthy lifestyles and dietary choices. From cardiovascular problems to hormonal imbalances, the root causes often lie in our daily habits. Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of lifestyle changes to prevent illnesses and promote overall health.

Ayurvedic Solutions for Common Health Concerns

Dr Govind lists Ayurvedic solutions to common health concerns and ailments that can be supported with daily practice:

- Diabetes Management: With India facing a diabetes epidemic, Ayurveda offers holistic support for regulating blood sugar levels. Ingredients like Karela, Jamun, and Amla, along with Nisha Amalki, help control high blood sugar effectively.



- Blood Pressure Regulation: Traditional Ayurvedic remedies like Arjun, Guggul, and Shankhpushpi are beneficial for managing blood pressure. These ingredients not only address specific health concerns but also contribute to overall well-being.

Integrating Ayurvedic Practices into Daily Life

- Exercise: Ayurveda emphasizes the importance of regular, moderate exercise for preventing diseases. Activities like yoga or pranayama improve metabolism and overall body function.



- Dietary Changes: Eliminating white sugar and opting for natural alternatives like fruits, jaggery, or honey can significantly improve health and reduce the risk of various diseases.

- Sleep Hygiene: Prioritizing early dinners and ensuring quality sleep of 7-8 hours is crucial for overall well-being. Ayurveda suggests maintaining a 2-hour gap between dinner and bedtime for optimal health.