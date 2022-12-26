Ginger is your best friend this winter season; know the health benefits of this root

Health benefits of Adrak: In every Indian kitchen, ginger is a staple ingredient. Typically, it is added to tea to give it a stronger flavour. There are various health advantages of ginger. Additionally, it might appear in a variety of the dishes you prepare. It has potent therapeutic qualities and so ginger is typically assumed as winter food.

You must modify your diet in order to combat the bitter cold and some meals and beverages naturally help you stay warm. Warm up with ginger during the winter. It will also provide you with numerous health advantages.

The following are 5 reasons for including ginger in your winter diet today:

1. Relieves joint pains

Since ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, it aids in lowering inflammation. It might be useful for managing arthritic symptoms. Consuming it regularly could provide pain and swelling relief. Your pain won't be quickly relieved by it but If you consume it orally or even apply it straight to your skin, it will gradually reduce your discomfort.

2. Helps in fighting cold and flu symptoms

As soon as temperatures drop, sneezing and coughing are common occurrences. This is so because the winter months are more likely to bring along the flu and the common cold. Ginger has long been used as a home remedy for colds and the flu. Different dishes and beverages can benefit from the addition of fresh ginger juice or grated fresh ginger.

Also Read: 5 Interesting benefits of the magical Indian herb- Ashwagandha

3. Aids in digestion

Gingerol, a naturally occurring substance, can be found in ginger. Many people also utilise it to enhance overall digestion.

4. Relieves congestion

Congestion is an issue for many individuals in the winter. Both inflammation and congestion can be relieved with ginger. Add a few drops of ginger juice to half a tablespoon of honey and take this potion before bed if you have a cold or cough. You will feel better in just one day thanks to it.

5. Helps in lowering cholesterol

Your "bad" or LDL cholesterol levels may be controlled with a daily intake of ginger.

Tips to include ginger in your winter diet

- Add finely grated or chopped ginger to your daily dose of tea.

- Ginger in curries, dishes and other home-cooked meals.

- Ginger pickle.

- Ginger in juice.

Also Read: 7 Tips to prevent hypertension this holiday season- Check

Although ginger has numerous benefits, it may make your blood even thinner if you are already using blood thinners. Therefore, it's recommended to consult a doctor's advice before consuming ginger if you also use anti-inflammatory medications or blood thinners.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)