Get Fit With Kapotasana Like Alia Bhatt - How To Perform Pigeon Pose, Benefits And Risks

It's a well-known secret that several Bollywood celebs with amazing fitness levels swear by yoga. Recently, Celebrity Yoga & Holistic Wellness Expert, Anushka Parwani, shared a video of actress Alia Bhatt doing the Kapotasana or the Pigeon Pose. Along with her Instagram post, Anushka said that Alia has been practising the asana for a long and even termed it the 'Alia pose'.

Sharing a short video of Alia - who's known for her dedication to fitness - working out, Anushka wrote in the caption, “I remember the day we first achieved #Kapotasana, sometime in 2021 after which everybody coined it the ‘Alia Pose’ and set out to achieve it. Of course, we had to then take a break from deep backbends.” She added, “But we restarted working on her spine strength and flexibility sometime mid-last year and this is what we achieved in December ’23.”

If you want to ace the asana like Alia, yoga guru Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, has key tips for you. Read on.

All About Kapotasana (Pigeon Pose)

The Sanskrit word "kapota" translates to "pigeon," aptly describing the pose's resemblance to a nesting bird. "Pigeon Pose exists in various configurations, ranging from beginner-friendly Half Pigeon (Ardha Kapotasana) to the advanced King Pigeon (Rajakapotasana). Regardless of the level, each variation delves into opening the hips, stretching the groin and hamstrings, and strengthening the core," shares Himalyan Siddha Akshar.

Kapotasana: How To Perform

Step-by-step instructions from Himalayan Siddha Akshar:

Begin on a comfortable mat, facing a wall. Extend your right leg back, knee bent at a 90-degree angle and sole flat against the wall.

Slide your left leg forward, thigh resting parallel to the mat and knee directly below the hip. Ensure both hips stay square to the front.

Fold your right shin further towards the inner thigh of your left leg, aiming for your heel to touch your buttocks if possible.

Lengthen your spine upwards, engaging your core to maintain stability. Rest your hands on the floor beside your left hip or, for a deeper hip opening, extend your arms overhead, interlacing your fingers. Breathe deeply and rhythmically, allowing your hips to sink further towards the mat with each exhale. Stay in the pose for several breaths, holding for as long as comfortable. To release, gently press your hands into the floor and push your right leg back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Alia Bhatt Masters Kapotasana

Benefits Of Kapotasana

Kapotasana offers a treasure trove of benefits, not just for physical flexibility but also for mental and emotional well-being. Himalayan Siddha Akshar lists the following benefits:

1. Enhanced Hip Mobility: The deep stretch targets the hip flexors, piriformis, and surrounding muscles, promoting a greater range of motion and reducing tightness. This improved mobility benefits various activities, from daily life to athletic pursuits.

2. Spinal Decompression: The lengthening of the spine counteracts the rounding caused by daily slouching, allowing for better posture and alignment. This decompression relieves pressure on the discs and nerves, alleviating back pain and improving overall back health.

3. Increased Core Strength: Maintaining stability in Pigeon Pose engages the core muscles, particularly the diaphragm and abdominal muscles. This strengthens the core, leading to improved balance, coordination, and better posture.

4: Stress Reduction and Inner Peace: This pose promotes relaxation, calms the nervous system and fosters a sense of inner peace.

5. Emotional Release: Holding the pose may trigger the release of stored emotions and blockages in the hips and lower back.

Kapotasana: What To Watch Out For

Although Kapotasana offers numerous benefits, it's essential to approach it with caution and awareness of potential contraindications, says Himalayan Siddha Akshar. The yoga guru says one must be wary about the following points:

1. Knee And Hip Injuries: Recent or recurring injuries to the knees, hips, or pelvis should be considered before attempting the pose. Consulting a doctor or yoga teacher is recommended in such cases.

2. Pregnancy: Modifications are crucial during pregnancy due to hormonal changes affecting joint stability. Seek guidance from a prenatal yoga instructor for safe variations.

3. High Blood Pressure: Persons with high blood pressure should avoid holding the pose for extended periods or performing advanced variations.

4. Certain Medical Conditions: Consult your doctor before practising Kapotasana if you have any pre-existing conditions like spinal stenosis, glaucoma, or severe migraine.