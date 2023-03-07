H3N2 Virus Outbreak In India: Influenza A Hits Several States, Check Symptoms, Treatment, Precautions And Everything You Need To Know About Covid-Like Flu

Influenza A virus subtype H3N2: H3N2 influenza, a subtype of the virus that causes flu and causes more hospitalisations than other variants, is thought to be responsible for the surge in cases of persistent cough, fever, and Covid-like symptoms that have been reported in recent days across the nation.

"This year we are seeing a lot of Flu cases. Symptoms are slightly different and more severe than what was seen in previous years. Lots of patients are complaining of persistent cough or bouts of cough which keep going on for many days sometimes even for weeks after the flu settles. Normally, we don’t see flu cases in North India in February, or March. Till now, we are seeing a lot of cases coming in. Seasonality has got extended in most of the countries,” said Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director - at Max Healthcare & Senior Director - Institute of Internal Medicine.

The influenza A subtype H3N2 is causing respiratory issues for many Indians, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

It results in a three to five-day fever and a three to four-week-long cough. Patients are exhibiting all H3N2 symptoms, including fever, coughing, fatigue, headaches, muscular aches, sore throats, and nasal congestion.

The IMA has advised physicians to avoid giving patients antibiotics before determining whether the ailment is bacterial because this can lead to resistance. Antibiotics are not necessary for the majority of present cases of fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches, which are caused by influenza.

H3N2 Influenza A: Symptoms

Symptoms of H3N2 include the following-

- Fever

- Chills

- Cough

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Sore throat

- Muscle and body aches

- Diarrhoea

- Runny nose and sneezing

H3N2 Influenza A: Precautions

To prevent H3N2 influenza, it is important to take some precautionary measures like-

- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

- Use face masks and stay away from crowded places.

- Refrain from touching your lips and nose.

- When sneezing and coughing, properly cover your mouth and nose.

- Keep hydrated by drinking lots of water.

- Take paracetamol if you have a fever and a body ache.

Since H3N2 influenza is highly contagious and can spread from person to person rapidly through droplets thus being airborne, here are a few things you should refrain from:

- Avoid giving a handshake

- Don't spit on the streets.

- Do not self-medicate. Only after consulting a doctor should a patient use antibiotics or any other medications.

- Try not to consume food when seated next to others.

H3N2 Influenza A: Treament

The treatment for H3N2 entails rest, drinking lots of liquid and taking medications as prescribed by the doctor to reduce your fever and relieve any pain.

Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 (A/H3N2) is a subtype of viruses that leads to influenza (flu). Both birds and mammals can contract H3N2 viruses. The virus has mutated into several strains in people, pigs, and birds. Hospitalizations are higher when H3N2 is the prevalent subtype of the year.

