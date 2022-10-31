Halloween 2022: Trick or treat? Candies for your sweet tooth

Halloween 2022: Trick-or-treat is the essence of Halloween and with all the celebration comes the sugar. Kids especially end up treating way too much candy during the spooky season and may end up with cavities sooner or later.

Without a question, candies are tempting, especially the ones that melt in our mouths. However, if the sugar stays in the teeth for a long period of time, it may result in a variety of serious dental issues.

Knowing which sweets are most likely to damage your teeth comes in handy during Halloween when everyone seems to have unlimited access to these irresistible yet unhealthy treats.

Let's find out which candy is actually a treat and which one is a trick.

1. Dark chocolate

A definite treat! The absolute best candy is dark chocolate! We love this rich dessert for a variety of reasons. Although it has less sugar than other chocolates and candies, existing research shows that cocoa may include a component that can help strengthen dental enamel and fight plaque. Now that is nice.

2. Sour candy

This is a trick for sure. The acid in sour candy can severely damage your teeth. Your enamel may be broken by this acid, which can result in cavities and yellow teeth.

3. Candy bars with nuts

A good treat. The stickiness of your candy, which can often result in cavities, can be broken up by nuts. Nuts are a fantastic source of fibre and protein. A good treat.

Also Read: Halloween 2022: Celebrate Halloween with spooky cocktails

4. Sugar-free gummies

Treat, treat, treat! Gum and candies without added sugar are healthy substitutes for traditional sugary treats. Sugar feeds oral bacteria, thus sugar-free alternatives interrupt it. Gummies without sugar have also been shown to aid in cavity prevention.

5. Hard candy

Big trick! Lollypops and other hard candies are nothing more than a constant sugar stream to your teeth! When you consume this much sugar, the time it takes for it to dissolve, and your enamel will eventually deteriorate.

Also Read: Halloween 2022: Add these spooky dishes to your menu this year!

6. Sticky candies

The worst trick candy is the sticky kind! Candy that sticks to your teeth can weaken the enamel and increase your risk of developing cavities. This list includes gummies, taffy, caramels, and even dried fruit covered in chocolate or caramel.