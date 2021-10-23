हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
High protein diet

Soybean: This vegetarian source provides more protein than egg and meat

Since soybean is a rich source of protein, it can be administered in improving physical growth, skin problems, and hair problems.

Soybean: This vegetarian source provides more protein than egg and meat

New Delhi: Non-vegetarians have a variety of edibles to meet their protein requirements. They can consume eggs, fish, and meat, but vegetarians are still in search of protein-rich food. Here's the good for all vegetarians as we bring you the benefits of soybean which is a rich source of protein.

According to diet expert Dr. Ranjana Singh, apart from meeting the various needs of the body, consuming soybeans is very effective in the treatment of many diseases. Soybean can also be administered in improving physical growth, skin problems, and hair problems.

Nutrient composition of soybeans:

Soybeans' important components are proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Soybeans contain 36.5g protein, 22 percent oil, 21 percent carbohydrate, 12 percent moisture and 5 percent ash.

Amount of protein found in milk-egg and soybean

One egg (100 g) 13 g

Milk (100 g) 3.4 g

Meat - (100 g) 26 g

Soybean (100g) 36.5g

Soybean in daily diet: According to health experts you can eat 100 grams of soybeans every day. The amount of protein in 100 grams of soybean is about 36.5g. Daily consumption of soybean provides vast benefits to people with protein deficiency.

Benefits of eating soybeans

1. Consumption of protein-rich soybean keeps the metabolic system healthy.

2. Soybean helps in the growth of cells and repair of damaged cells.

3. Anti-oxidants found in soybeans are helpful in preventing many types of cancer.

4. Nutrients found in soybeans strengthen bones.

5. Consumption of soybean works to sharpen the mind by improving mental balance.

6. Soybean is also very beneficial in heart diseases.

How to consume soybean: Soak 100 grams of soybean water at the night and consume it for breakfast, the next day. Apart from this, you can also prepare several dishes using soybean.

