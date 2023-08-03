Health Benefits Of Turmeric Milk: 5 Reasons Why You Must Drink 'Haldi Wala Doodh' Every Night

Haldi doodh, commonly known as turmeric milk or golden milk, is an all-time favourite remedy among mothers and grandparents for all pains. This age-old combination is highly prized for its potential health advantages and has been handed down through the centuries.

The main component, turmeric, has a molecule called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities. This bright yellow beverage, when warmed up with little milk, turns into a calming concoction that is said to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, ease the symptoms of a cold or cough, and ease minor aches and pains.

Health Benefits of Drinking haldi wala doodh or Golden Milk

Turmeric has been widely utilised for its numerous health advantages. From its medical capabilities to its therapeutic properties, turmeric has long been an important ingredient in Indian households. Take a look at why you must drink a glass of Turmeric milk every day.

Sleep Inducer

Turmeric milk is a great sleep booster; drinking milk before bedtime with a pinch of Turmeric can provide you with the deep sleep you crave!

Anti-ageing properties

Turmeric is an excellent anti-ageing supplement. It not only helps to improve skin elasticity, but it also helps to improve skin tone and reduce the appearance of visible lines.

Helps in weight-loss

Turmeric milk contains necessary omega-3 fatty acids as well as other substances that help in weight loss.

Pain killer

Turmeric works as an effective pain killer as well. With its wonderful therapeutic powers, this golden spice can truly cure severe pain when mixed with hot milk. It is also extremely effective against skin diseases and allergies.

Cleans blood

Turmeric works as a powerful antibacterial and blood purifier. Having a glass of Turmeric milk before night can help the body eliminate toxins and regulate blood flow, hence improving blood and organ health.

Tips To Prepare Turmeric Milk

- For additional advantages, add a sprinkle of nutmeg (jaiphal) if you have joint discomfort, diabetes, or heart disease.

- A pinch of black pepper in your haldi doodh might aid in the treatment of infections and sore throats.

- Use Haldi in place of milk in buttermilk if you are lactose intolerant.

- Add a handful of cashews if you suffer from weak joints, nighttime leg cramps, or thyroid problems.

Turmeric Milk can be the solution for all your natural treatments for joint pain, improve digestion, or just want to strengthen your immune system.

(With ANI inputs)

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)