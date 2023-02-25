Healthy Breakfast Options: 6 Easy-To-Make Recipes To Start Your Day

Breakfast Recipes: With tight schedules and excessive workloads, we often tend to skip meals and prioritize other things. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day and some of us tend to skip it in the morning rush. However, one must never skip a meal as it may lead to health problems in the longer run. Mornings may be the most stressful hours of the day, which makes it even more important to have a proper healthy breakfast.

The 8-9 hours of sleep creates a lot of gap between dinner and breakfast and as you wake up the next morning, your body needs nutritious food to keep it going. Hence, starting your day with a healthy breakfast can give you the energy to get through the day, while working with an empty stomach can make you sleepy and you’ll end up craving junk food.

Here Are 6 Healthy Easy-To-Make Breakfast Recipes Which May Help You Get Through The Day:

Eggs

After 8-9 hours of sleep, a protein-rich breakfast is all your body needs, and what else could be better than eggs when it comes to a protein-rich diet? Hence, to kick-start your mornings, you can have eggs with mild spices along with chicken sausages or veggies. Further, you can have eggs in different forms like boiled eggs, omelettes, scrambled eggs, or even make shakshuka to fill your tummy.

Oats Uttapam

Uttapam is one of the most favourite and easy-to-make breakfast dishes from South India. It is an easy and healthy breakfast option. Usually made with rava, it looks like a thick dosa and is also known as a ‘desi pancake.’ The oats uttapam is something you can make in minutes, as all you have to do is make the batter with soaked oats, rava, and dahi. Mix it well, add chopped vegetables like capsicum, tomato, onion, and green chillies on top, and cook until the veggie side turns brown.

Besan Cheela

Besan Cheela is one of the go-to dishes for breakfast in North India and is super easy to make. All you need is besan, salt, and turmeric, mix it well and add finely chopped vegetables you like, onion, capsicum, and tomato. Add the required amount of water, mix it well, and put it on a pan. Voila! It’ll be ready in no time.

Fruits

Fruits are always a yes! The nutritious values it holds can help you maintain your sugar levels and can help in keeping you away from unhealthy cravings. Hence, having a fruit bowl in the morning with a pinch of black salt to enhance its taste is definitely a yes. You can all also have a glass of milk and toast to make your breakfast more filling.

Oats Idli

Idlis have been one of the most favourite breakfast dishes from South India, as it keeps you light and fills your tummy in no time. However, you can spice it up by adding some grated carrots, roasted oats, and chopped chillies to give your taste buds a treat.

Poha

Poha is one of the most favourite Indian breakfast dishes, as it is light and fills your tummy. All you have to do is rinse poha, add the required turmeric, and salt and mix it well. Dry roast some peanuts to add crunch to it. Then crackle the mustard seeds in a pan, add onions (saute it until translucent), add curry leaves, chopped green chillies (saute it well), add roasted peanuts, and poha mix it gently. Cover and steam for 2-3 minutes. Turn off the heat and let it stay for 1-2 minutes. Add lemon juice and voila! Enjoy.