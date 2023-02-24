Turmeric: 5 Ways in Which 'Haldi' Benefits Health

Turmeric Health Benefits: Growing up in an Indian household, we must have heard our elders say ‘Oh he has got a wound? Give him turmeric milk, the wound will heal fast.” Since time immemorial we have been hearing about the benefits of turmeric as it is one of the Indian spices that is famous for its healing powers. Turmeric also known as ‘Haldi’ has been in use since ancient times, as people have been using it for its healing properties and cosmetic benefits. It is widely used in face packs for glowing skin, to heal wounds, and also in beauty products.

Turmeric holds a bioactive component- Curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Many studies reveal that it is very beneficial for the skin, hence let's take a look at how turmeric helps you get glowing skin and can benefit your health in multiple ways.

Turmeric Helps You Get Glowing Skin

In most of the wedding rituals, you must have noticed that there is a ‘haldi ceremony’ where the loved ones of the bride and groom put haldi on them. This is done to add some natural glow to the skin on their big day, as turmeric is considered to be a potent ingredient for glowing skin. Turmeric further reduces dark spots, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. The antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric add luster to the skin and bring out the glow.

Turmeric Helps Reduce Acne And Scars

The anti-inflammatory qualities in turmeric face masks target pores and calm the skin which can help in reducing acne and scars. It further clears the face and reduces acne breakouts.

Boosts Immunity

Apart from having several cosmetic benefits, turmeric helps in boosting immunity. As per media reports, apart from Curcumin’s potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric also contains Lipopolysaccharide, which is rich in anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal agents which boost the human immune system. Hence, Turmeric milk (a mix of turmeric with milk) is the go-to solution in traditional Indian households for treating infections like viral, cold, and cough.

Turmeric Can Help In Treating Arthritis Pain

Curcumin in turmeric helps in treating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, and in improving symptoms related to arthritis. Some research also reveals that consuming turmeric extracts, alone or in combination with other herbal ingredients, shows a positive effect in reducing pain and improving function in people with knee osteoarthritis.

Turmeric Reduces Risk Of Cancer

Curcumin in turmeric prevents the growth and development of tumour and any kind of spread at the molecular level, which reduces the risk of any cancerous growth. Turmeric and curcumin may also be able to fight against the effects of some carcinogens, such as certain additives used in processed food.

