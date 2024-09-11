Healthy Hair: Natural Remedies to Boost Hair Growth and Combat Hair Loss

Out of 100,000 hair follicles, most people lose 50–100 hairs every day. Hair loss is a normal process. More rapid hair loss can happen depending on the cause, and in rare situations, it can be permanent even though regeneration normally makes it undetectable. Although hair loss doesn't directly affect health, it can have a big emotional impact.

Although the results of natural remedies frequently take months to manifest, they may encourage healthier, faster hair regeneration. Mix and match treatments as you choose, but if natural therapies don't work, see a doctor.

Remedies For Your Hair -

Massage - Applying oils and masks to the scalp can stimulate it and possibly increase the thickness of the hair. Apply mild to medium pressure while massaging in small circles with your fingertips.

Aloe Vera - By calming the scalp, nourishing hair, minimising dandruff, and unclogging hair follicles, aloe vera may help alleviate hair loss.

Coconut Oil - Packed with lauric acid, coconut oil permeates the hair shaft to minimise protein loss.Depending on the type of hair you have, you can use it as a post-wash, overnight leave-in, or pre-wash treatment.

Fish Oil - It is rich in proteins and omega-3 fatty acids, which increase hair thickness and density while lowering hair loss. They also support the cycle of hair development by lowering inflammation and enhancing immunity.

Rosemary Oil - It might work just as well as minoxidil at promoting hair growth and halting hair loss. Before rinsing, combine a few drops with a carrier oil and massage the mixture into your scalp.

Geranium Oil - It has the potential to enhance hair growth and circulation. Add a few drops to your shampoo and conditioner, or mix them with a carrier oil and apply to your hair.

Onion Juice - It enhances blood flow and promotes the growth of hair follicles. To use, grind onions, squeeze off the juice, and massage the scalp for fifteen minutes or more before bathing.

Lemon Oil - The growth of hair and a healthy scalp may be encouraged by lemon oil. Lemon essential oil can be mixed with a carrier oil and used as a hair mask, or fresh lemon juice can be applied to the scalp fifteen minutes before shampooing.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)