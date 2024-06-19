Hearing Health: 10 Yoga Asanas And Pranayama To Promote Ear Health

New Delhi: The digital era is pushing people more towards gadgets than nature. Gadgets and electronics have become an indispensable part of our lives and excessive usage of these appliances is affecting our sensory organs --eyes as well as ears --sometimes even resulting in long-term damage. Unprecedented usage of electronic gadgets may even contribute to an increase in auditory issues such as hearing loss, believe experts.

However, in the age of digital boom, the world of yoga holds a treasure trove of poses that can significantly benefit our hearing abilities. If we regularly practice certain yoga asanas and incorporate them into our daily routine, we can have serious benefits with regards to our ear health.

Here are 10 yoga asanas and pranayamas that you can try out in your routine, which will boost your hearing capabilities and promote overall ear health.



1. Karnapidasana (Ear Pressure Pose)



In this asana, the yoga practitioner gets down on the back, lifts the legs over the head, and brings the knees towards the ears. By incorporating it into your regular yoga practice, you can discover profound ear benefits.

2. Trikonasana



Trikonasana or Triangle Pose opens the body's "root chakra," or "muladhara". It facilitates the flow of fresh blood into your neck and head. As you practice the asana, your ears pop and open up and you experience a sense of relaxation. Your hearing could be enhanced by increased circulation by regularly practicing Trikonasana.

3. Adho Mukha Svanasana



Adho Mukha Svanasana or downward-facing dog pose boosts blood flow to the brain and increases the oxygenation in your head. It relieves tension and anxiety in the area around the ears. Regular practice of the yoga pose is beneficial for your ear health.

4. Ustrasana



By stretching the throat and neck, Ustrasana or Camel Pose activates the thyroid gland. This yoga pose also improves blood flow to the head and neck area and its regular practice can be beneficial for ear health.

5. Viparita Karani



Viparita Karani or Legs Up the Wall is a classic restorative pose. Viparita Karani supports the nervous system by enhancing blood circulation in the head and neck area. This asana is believed to improve hearing by providing the auditory system with better oxygenation.

6. Sarvangasana



Sarvangasana or shoulder stand helps improve blood circulation to the head and neck region. By increasing circulation to the ears, Sarvangasana contributes to the maintenance of the auditory system.

7. Balasana



Balasana or the Child’s Pose helps in releasing tension in the neck and head area. This asana increases blood circulation which in turn aids better cognitive responses and ear health.

8. Bhramari Pranayama



The Bhramari Pranayama or the Humming Bee Breath is practiced by exhaling the breath, producing a low-pitched humming sound. Bhramari Pranayama helps the practitioner enhance the ear's sensitivity to sound and maintain proper ear health.

9. Matsyasana



Matsyasana or the Fish Pose, asana is done by making back arch while the head is tilte forward to create a stretch in the neck area. This pose promotes better blood circulation to the ears by opening up the throat and neck areas.

10. Shanmukhi Mudra



In Shanmukhi Mudra, which is practiced by gently covering ears with your hands and usage of fingers to filter out outside noise? By doing so, the yoga practitioner can create a calm environment for their auditory system.