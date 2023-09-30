Heart Health: What Is The Effect Of Daily Supplements On The Body? Expert Shares All About Heart Care

In the pursuit of fitness and vitality, many individuals turn to supplements, seeking to enhance their exercise routines or athletic performance. However, these supplements, ranging from protein powders to energy drinks, can have a significant impact on heart health. Protein supplements, known for aiding muscle growth and recovery, may carry potential risks when consumed excessively, raising concerns about serum homocysteine levels and cardiovascular issues.

Additionally, other components within these supplements, like sodium, sugar, or artificial additives, could also contribute to heart-related problems. Delving into the effects of these supplements is essential for informed decisions and optimal heart care.

Numerous individuals engaged in gym workouts or sports often opt for supplements and energy drinks that contain caffeine and other compounds, aiming to boost their energy levels.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr C Sridevi, Consultant Cardiologist, DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune talks about the efffect of supplements on heart health.

"Protein supplements have gained immense popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts due to their ability to promote muscle growth and assist in recovery," says Dr Sridevi.

Despite the various benefits associated with protein supplements, scientific research suggests that prolonged or excessive consumption may pose risks to heart health.

Studies indicate that an excessive protein intake can elevate serum homocysteine levels, increasing the likelihood of developing cardiovascular disease.

Moreover, certain components within protein supplements, such as sodium, sugar, or artificial additives, can potentially harm the heart when consumed in excess.

"Protein supplements derived from animal sources may also contain notable amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. When coupled with an imbalanced diet, regular consumption of these supplements can lead to elevated LDL (Bad) cholesterol levels, consequently heightening the risk of heart attacks," highlights Dr Sridevi.

In moderation, protein supplements can be advantageous for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Nevertheless, individuals should be mindful of their potential side effects, particularly concerning heart health.

In summary, essential supplements like vitamins and minerals are generally considered safe for heart health, albeit lacking significant protective effects against heart disease.

Conversely, pre-workout energy drinks, high in caffeine content, can have adverse effects on the heart. It is advisable for athletes and fitness enthusiasts to primarily derive their protein intake from dietary sources rather than relying extensively on supplements, given the potential adverse effects on heart health.