High Blood Pressure: Long-term BP affects kidneys; check kidney disease symptoms and how to keep BP in check

High Blood Pressure or Hypertension is one of the leading causes of kidney diseases and eventually kidney failure, which is end-stage renal disease. Every human being normally has two kidneys and the job of the kidneys is to remove waste from the body. And when you have untreated high blood pressure over a prolonged time, it can damage the blood vessels and filters in the kidney. This makes the kidney's key job, the removal of waste from the body, difficult. This can turn fatal and even cause death eventually.

High blood pressure and kidney functions

When you have high blood pressure, the amount of force that blood places on blood vessels goes up. Also known as hypertension, it is directly related to kidney and heart health. Kidneys, meanwhile, remove waste and excess fluid from the body. High blood pressure eventually constricts and narrows the body's blood vessels and this includes those in the kidneys. If the blood vessels in the kidneys are damaged, they may lead to poor or reduced functioning. This will create a vicious cycle, wherein the non-removal of waste from the body further damages your kidneys. A kidney failure means you will either have to go for dialysis or look for a kidney transplant.

Symptoms of Kidney Disease

According to Webmd, the following are the symptoms of kidney disease:

- High/worsening blood pressure

- Decrease in the amount of urine or difficulty urinating

- Edema (fluid retention), especially in the lower legs

- A need to urinate more often, especially at night

How to control high blood pressure

Long-term blood pressure will affect your kidneys and therefore it's important to keep your BP in check. Get your blood pressure checked regularly, especially after you hit 35. Moderate but regular exercise, yoga and meditation, and a balanced diet are very important. If you have high BP, don't worry. Religiously follow your doctor's prescription and combine it with a healthy lifestyle, to keep your blood pressure regulated.

