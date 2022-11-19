High blood pressure: These 5 superfoods can lower your high BP

Healthy blood pressure levels: Hypertension, often known as high blood pressure, is a long-term medical condition that harms the heart. Since high blood pressure has no early warning signs, it is often known as the "silent killer." Controlling high blood pressure is crucial and although medication can lower blood pressure, the best treatment is prevention, and your diet can have a significant impact.

These foods are considered to be excellent sources of nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that are particularly beneficial to your health. So start supersizing your meals and check out the top superfoods for high blood pressure.

1. Leafy veggies

Nitrates, which are believed to help decrease blood pressure, are naturally present in leafy greens including spinach, kale, and lettuce. Additionally, these vegetables are excellent providers of potassium and magnesium, which can help counteract the effects of too much salt, which can raise blood pressure.

2. Salmon

The amount of omega-3 fatty acids in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines tip the scales in their favour, making them excellent foods for lowering high blood pressure. If you don't like fish, walnuts, flax seeds, and tofu are also good sources of these fatty acids.

3. Berries

Antioxidants are prominently found in blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, especially anthocyanins, which give the berries their bright colours. It has also been revealed that anthocyanins can lower blood pressure in general. It's a little-known fact that berries contain more antioxidants the darker they are.

4. Yogurt

Probiotics, which are abundant in yoghurt and which not only support gut health but also lower blood pressure, are another benefit. Calcium and potassium, which are abundant in yoghurt and can help control blood pressure levels.

5. Dark chocolate

This bittersweet treat is another excellent source of antioxidants and polyphenols, which studies have shown can help lower high blood pressure. Just keep in mind to choose dark chocolate with at least 70% cacao and try to limit your daily consumption to no more than two squares as a sweet treat for following a high blood pressure diet.

