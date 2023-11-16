High Blood Sugar: 10 Ayurvedic Herbs To Manage Diabetes Effectively - Expert Speaks

A chronic metabolic disorder, diabetes is charecterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), and if left untreated, over a period of time, diabetes can cause serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. Apart from medication, many experts believe that Ayurveda can be effective in diabetes management. Naman Dhamija, Founder and MD of Dharishah Ayurveda, shares, "Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder which has become a global health concern, affecting millions of people worldwide. While modern medicine has made some drastic advancements in treating and managing diabetes, Ayurveda, which is an ancient system of natural healing, offers numerous approaches to tackle this global concern. Ayurveda not only emphasises addressing the symptoms of a problem but also focuses on offering a harmonious balance between mind, body and spirit."

Diabetes: 10 Ayurvedic Herbs To Control High Blood Sugar

"The Ayurvedic approach to diabetes management revolves around personalized care and the use of natural remedies, including herbs, dietary adjustments, lifestyle modifications, and mindfulness practices. It recognises that every individual is unique, and the management of diabetes should be tailored to one's specific constitution and health needs," says Naman Dhamija. He lists 10 Ayurvedic Herbs that are good for diabetes management. Read on:

1. Beej Karanjava

The seeds of beej karanjava have properties that help reduce blood sugar levels. If you are a diabetes patient then the best time to consume beej karanjava is morning, soaking the seeds overnight will enhance the effectiveness. You can also grind them in the form of a powder and include them in your daily diet.

2. Jamun Seeds

These seeds are well-known for their ability to lower blood sugar levels as they have anti-diabetic properties. To add jamun seeds to your daily dietary routine you can grind them in the form of powder and can either sprinkle it on your meal or take it with water.

3. Mukta Shukti

Mukta Shukti, or pearl calcium, is known to enhance insulin sensitivity, which is crucial for managing diabetes. It can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. You can find this ayurvedic herb in the form of powder or supplement. Always remember the dosage of Mukta Shukti should always be recommended by an Ayurvedic expert.

4. Shilajit

If you are looking to enhance your glucose metabolism and insulin sensitivity then taking shilajit in your meal every day would be an ideal choice. It is highly beneficial for people who have diabetes. To consume it daily, you can mix it with honey and water.

5. Shankh Bhasma

Shankh Bhasma plays a vital role in the digestive system thereby managing diabetes effectively. Proper digestion aids in the better utilisation of nutrients from food. You can consume this Ayurvedic herb with honey or water.

6. Trivang Bhasma

Trivang Bhasma plays a vital role when it comes to the production and regulation of insulin, it helps enhance pancreatic function which is very beneficial for individuals who have diabetes. You can take this herb in the form of a powder, mixed with honey, water or ghee.

7. Karela

Karela or bitter gourd is a very popular Ayurvedic remedy for people who are suffering from diabetes. It helps in improving insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels. You can consume karela like a vegetable either in the form of a juice or a capsule.

8. Kali Musli

Kali Musli possesses anti-diabetic properties that can help in regulating blood sugar levels. It is scientifically proven to be having an effect of reducing blood sugar levels. You can find kali musli either in the form of a supplement or powder. However, it is always recommended to follow the guidelines of an Ayurvedic expert before consuming.

9. Chandraprabhavati

It is an Ayurvedic formulation that supports overall health and may help in managing diabetes by addressing multiple aspects of well-being. You should consume this formulation as per the recommendation of an Ayurvedic practitioner for the correct amount of dosage.

10. Basant Kusumakar Ras

The Basant Kusumakar Ras is known to be used in the management of diabetes. It is believed to help in controlling blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity. Apart from this, it is also known for supporting the function of the pancreas which is also responsible for insulin production.

Diabetes Management: Consult Health Specialist

While ayurvedic herbs can be effective, consulting a health professional is a must if you have diabetes. Dhamija points out, "You can include the above-mentioned 10 Ayurvedic herbs in your daily routine to help manage diabetes effectively, but it's essential to seek advice from an Ayurvedic specialist or a healthcare professional before doing so. They can offer personalised recommendations on the right dosage and ensure that these herbs work well with your current treatment plan. Furthermore, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a well-balanced diet and regular exercise is vital for successful diabetes management."

(Views expressed by the expert in the article are their own, Zee News does not confirm or endorse the same. Always consult your doctor or healthcare professional for diabetes management.)