High cholesterol signs: Can high cholesterol affect your skin? Tips to manage and lower your cholesterol

High cholesterol: Fatty deposits under the skin might form when your bloodstream has an excessive amount of cholesterol. A rash of fat-filled orangish or yellowish zits may result from this. Besides this, cholesterol can block capillaries, which are very small blood vessels that carry oxygen to the skin. The colour of your skin's surface might alter as a result of this.

Warning signs can appear on your skin and nails, sometimes changing the colour of the skin. Additionally, having high cholesterol may cause skin infections and worsen conditions like psoriasis.

Here are five signs of high cholesterol on the skin

- Lumpy, pale yellow growth on the eyelids and skin.

- Blue or purple net-like pattern on the skin.

- Bluish-purple hues on the skin.

- Waxy lumps that suddenly appear on your skin

- Increased dryness and a change in skin colour

What causes high cholesterol?

- Unhealthy eating habits

- Sedentary lifestyle

- Certain specific diseases

- Family history/ hereditary

- Other comorbid diseases

How to manage high cholesterol levels?

Depending on a person's individual health condition, a doctor can prescribe medications to lower a person's high cholesterol levels.

Lifestyle changes necessary to lower cholesterol:

- Restricting high saturated fat.

- Consuming more of a diet rich in fibre.

- Engaging in some physical movement and regular physical activity.

- Limit alcohol intake and quit smoking.

