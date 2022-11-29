High cholesterol symptoms: The DANGER signs pointing to high cholesterol in your body

High cholesterol: Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) is a harmful and risky kind of cholesterol. Plaques, which are fatty, waxy deposits, can develop in your arteries as a result of LDL cholesterol buildup. High cholesterol can run in families or be brought on by bad lifestyle choices including smoking, being inactive, or being overweight or obese.

To prevent issues, it's essential to bring your cholesterol levels out of the danger zone. In some cases, medication as well as a good diet and regular exercise can help lower high cholesterol.

High cholesterol: Symptoms

There are no signs of high cholesterol. The only way to find out if you have it is through a blood test.

High cholesterol: Risk factors

1. Poor eating habits or diet.

2. Overweight or obese.

3. No physical activity.

4. Unhealthy habits like smoking and abusive drinking.

5. Old age (liver becomes weaker and is less able to remove bad cholesterol from your body.)

High cholesterol: Treatment

You can help prevent getting high cholesterol by making the same heart-healthy lifestyle changes that can lower your cholesterol. In order to lower your cholesterol, you can:

- Consume a diet low in salt with a focus on fruits, vegetables, and healthy grains.

- Use healthy fats cautiously and animal fats in moderation.

- Maintain a healthy weight while shedding extra pounds.

- Quit smoking.

- Spend at least 30 minutes working out most days of the week.

- If you do consume alcohol, do so in moderation.

- Manage stress levels.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)