High cholesterol effects: The dangers of high blood cholesterol on the body

A waxy substance called cholesterol is present in both your blood and your cells. Most of the cholesterol in your body is produced by your liver. The remainder of it comes from the meals you eat. Packets of cholesterol called lipoproteins are carried in your blood. There are two types of cholesterol:

The bad and dangerous form of cholesterol is called low-density lipoprotein (LDL). LDL cholesterol can accumulate in your arteries and create plaques, which are fatty, waxy deposits.

The good and healthy type of cholesterol is called high-density lipoprotein (HDL). It carries extra cholesterol from your arteries to your liver, where it is eliminated from your system. High cholestrol levels affect the body in more ways than imagined.

From strokes to gallstones, high cholestrol affects evry body part. Read more to know.

1. Stroke

Cholestrol accumulation in the arteries can clock a particular blood vessel to the brian and cause stroke.

2. Memory gets affected

Too much cholestrol buildup in the arteries can contribute to heart disease and stroke, which also risks memory issues. High cholestrol on its own has been linked to dementia and other impairments.

3. Chest pain

Lack of enough-rich oxygen to the heart can develop angina- serious chest pain at regular intervals.

4. Heart attack

High LDL levels inside the ateries can cut off blood flow to the heart muscles which can die as a result, casuing a heart attack.

5. Gallstones

Too much cholestrol can cause gallstones to form resulting in sudden and painful abdominal pain.

6. Numbness in legs

Hardening of the arteries can cause numbness in your legs and feet affecting your movement.

By itself, cholesterol is not harmful. To produce hormones, vitamin D, and digestive juices, your body requires cholesterol. Cholesterol also helps your organs function properly. Nevertheless, having too much LDL cholesterol may be harmful.

Also Read: High blood sugar causes: 7 surprising, daily things that can increase your insulin levels

Tips to manage cholestrol

- Lifestyle changes

- Exercise

- Deitary supplements

- Quit smoking and alcohol

You can read more of these tips here.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)