Holi 2023: Amid Flu Season, 5 Dos And Don’ts For Playing With Colours

Happy Holi: The Festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated throughout the nation today. Holi festivities bring colours to one’s life and break the monotonous routine. However, this time due to increasing H3N2 cases, it becomes necessary to take necessary precautions. Viruses can spread from person to person during the festival and it's important to take precautions.

Further, ‘Gulaal’ or colours used during the festival can contain harmful chemicals that can cause skin rashes, allergies, or irritation. Hence, it is important to take necessary precautions to make sure your child’s skin is safe from such problems. Dr Shalini Joshi, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, mentions do’s and dont’s to keep in mind this festival of colours.

Here are 5 dos and don'ts for kids and elderly while celebrating Holi, keeping COVID and flu in mind:

Do's:

1. If you are planning to play with full flare, apply thick Vaseline petroleum jelly or oil all over the body to protect the skin from harsh colours.

2. Children's and elderly people's skin is very delicate so it would be advised to use natural, skin-friendly colors made from flower petals or other natural sources, instead of chemical-based colours that can cause skin allergies.

3. Wear goggles or glasses which will protect your eyes as well as make you look stylish while playing Holi.

4. Play Holi in open areas with proper ventilation and avoid crowded places.

5. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids.

Don'ts:

1. Avoid using water balloons and high-pressure water guns as they can cause injuries, especially in children.

2. Do not share food or drinks with others as it would spread infections.

3. Do not touch your face, mouth, or nose with coloured hands or clothes.

4. Elderly people or those with pre-existing medical conditions like heart problems, neurological conditions, or heart failure should avoid exertion which can sometimes exacerbate an underlying condition. The chances of contracting Flu and Covid increase many folds in large gatherings or crowds which is a common sight in festivals. Wear a mask if possible.

5. Do not force anyone who does not want to or feels uncomfortable to play Holi.

6. Do not prank anyone with tricks that could be harmful to their health like serving them bad food in disguise on the occasion of Holi.