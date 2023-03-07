How To Keep Your Child’s Skin Safe - From Protecting Eyes To Using Organic Colours

The festival of colours is here and India is excited to celebrate it with great pomp and show. Holi brings joy, happiness, and colours into one’s life, with lip-smacking traditional delicacies. Children are the most excited ones when it comes to celebrating festivals. This time as well, all the kids are ready with their ‘pichkaris’ and water balloons to play Holi. However, with this, parents become scared when it comes to their child’s skin. The ‘Gulaal’ or colours used during the festival can contain harmful chemicals that can cause skin rashes, allergies, or irritation.

Hence, it is important to take necessary precautions to make sure your child’s skin is safe from such problems. To keep your child safe from any skin disease during this festival of colours, implement these childcare tips as a preventive measure.

How To Keep Your Child’s Skin Safe This Holi

Play With Organic Colours

Always buy natural, organic, and safe colours for children as they are made from flowers and herbs and are gentle on the skin. Avoid using chemical-based colours, as they can cause skin irritation and other health problems.

Wear Full Sleeve Clothes

Make sure your child is wearing a full sleeve to avoid any direct contact with the colours. Kids should wear clothes which are comfortable and appropriate for the festival. Kids should wear old clothes that can be easily discarded after Holi. Dress them in long-sleeved shirts and full-length pants to protect their skin from the sun and harmful colours.

Protect the eyes:

As a precautionary measure, kids should wear sunglasses to protect their eyes from colours. Colours can cause eye irritation or even damage the cornea.

Stay hydrated:

Playing Holi can be exhausting, and kids should stay hydrated. Make sure they drink plenty of water before and after the celebrations.

Be cautious of water balloons:

Kids should be cautious while playing with water balloons. Throwing water balloons at someone's face can cause severe injuries. Encourage them to aim for the body instead.

Avoid combining water and colours:

Water and colours combined can cause skin rashes and other health issues. Encourage kids to play with colours first and then take a shower to clean up.

Be gentle:

It is essential to teach children to play Holi gently. Encourage them to be gentle while applying colours to others. Rough play can cause injuries.