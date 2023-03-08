topStoriesenglish2581135
Holi 2023: People Suffering With Chronic Diseases Should Avoid Crowded Places This Festival Of Colours, Says Experts

Experts urged that citizens should avoid crowded areas and cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing as a precautionary measure. 

Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:29 AM IST|Source: ANI

Holi 2023: People Suffering With Chronic Diseases Should Avoid Crowded Places This Festival Of Colours, Says Experts

Amid a spurt in cases of the H3N2 virus, medical experts said that the virus can spread from person to person during the festival and it's important to take precautions. "I would really say that people should celebrate Holi but be careful, especially the elderly and those who have underlying comorbid conditions like chronic respiratory diseases, and heart problems. Patients having kidney problems or dialysis need to be careful about going into a crowded place and getting exposure," said Dr Randeep Guleria, chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine and Director of Medical Education, Medanta, Gurugram. 

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital Director of Paediatrics, Dr Nitin Verma urged citizens to take precautions including being vaccinated each year and avoiding contact with sick individuals. "You must take precautions to prevent H3N2 influenza, including being vaccinated each year, frequently washing hands with soap and water, avoiding contact with sick individuals, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, and staying away from school or work when ill," said Dr Nitin Verma. 

He further suggested avoiding crowded situations and covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing. "If unwell, contact your health care professional. Avoid crowded situations and use a face mask, wash hands, avoid touching your mouth and nose, and cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing," he said. 

Also read: H3N2 Virus Outbreak In India: Influenza A Hits Several States, Check Symptoms, Treatment, Precautions And Everything You Need To Know About Covid-Like Flu

"With Holi festival do avoid crowded places, celebrate with near and dear ones, refrain from going out if unwell, maintain distance, and wash hands frequently. So celebrate safely and prevent the spread of H3N2 influenza," he added. 

