How Gestational Diabetes Can Affect Expecting Mothers? Expert Explains

Pregnancy, a miraculous journey filled with joy and anticipation, can also bring forth health challenges. Gestational diabetes, a condition emerging during pregnancy, demands attention as it poses potential risks for both the mother and the unborn child. Gestational diabetes presents challenges during pregnancy, necessitating heightened vigilance and proactive management.

By prioritizing early detection, consistent care, and lifestyle adjustments, expecting mothers can navigate this condition with enhanced confidence, safeguarding their own health and the well-being of their precious babies.

Dr Smita B Kalappa, MBBS MS (OBG) DNB, Fellowship in Gynecological Endoscopy(ICOG), Apollo Cradle and Childrens Hospital, Jayanagar, Bangalore, shares how gestational diabetes can affect expecting mothers.

Also read: Preventing Pancreatitis: 5 Ways To Keep Your Pancreas Healthy

Understanding Gestational Diabetes:

Gestational diabetes manifests when hormonal changes during pregnancy lead to insulin resistance, causing elevated blood sugar levels. While it often resolves after childbirth, its presence throughout pregnancy requires careful monitoring and management.

Effects on Expecting Mothers:

1. Increased Risk for Complications: Gestational diabetes heightens the risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. It can contribute to high blood pressure (preeclampsia), premature birth, and the need for cesarean delivery.

2. Impact on Maternal Health: Expecting mothers with gestational diabetes face an increased likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life. The condition acts as a precursor, signaling the need for proactive measures post-pregnancy to maintain optimal health.

3. Challenges for the Baby: Uncontrolled gestational diabetes can affect the baby's health, leading to excessive birth weight (macrosomia), birth trauma during delivery, and an elevated risk of developing obesity and diabetes later in life.

Management and Prevention:

Early detection through routine screenings is crucial. Expecting mothers with risk factors such as obesity, a family history of diabetes, or being older than 25 should undergo screening for gestational diabetes. Regular prenatal care, a balanced diet, exercise, and monitoring blood sugar levels are cornerstones in managing the condition.

Consultation and Support:

Healthcare professionals play a pivotal role in guiding expecting mothers with gestational diabetes. Customized management plans, including dietary recommendations, blood sugar monitoring, and in some cases, insulin therapy, are tailored to ensure optimal maternal and fetal health.

Empowerment Through Awareness:

Awareness serves as a powerful tool in mitigating the impact of gestational diabetes. Expecting mothers should actively engage in their healthcare journey, understanding the implications of the condition and adhering to recommended lifestyle modifications and treatment strategies.