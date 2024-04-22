How To Take Care Of Your Hair In Summer: From Diet, Nutrition To Homoeopathy - Expert Explains

The crop of hair on your head is more than just aesthetics. Yes, hair does enhance the way one looks but hair is also closely linked to one's confidence and mood. So taking care of your tresses becomes essential, especially during inclement weather which directly impacts hair health. As mercury soars across the country, it brings with it many hair-related problems including excessive hair fall, dryness, and lack of lustre. Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder & Chairman of Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, shares, "On average, individuals typically shed around 50-150 hair strands a day. However, this number can increase to over 150 hair strands daily during the summer."

Dr Batra goes on to refer to a study by the Wimpole Clinic which reveals that "during summer, female hair loss can surge by up to 6% daily, exceeding the usual rate". "While commercial hair care products offer temporary solutions, it is best to incorporate wholesome, homoeopathic treatment in daily routine for long-lasting, holistic hair health. These natural remedies help promote hair growth and nourish the hair from the inside out," says Dr Batra.

Nutrition For Healthy Hair

A comprehensive strategy is required to achieve holistic hair health and internal nutrition plays a very important role. "Ensuring an ample supply of vital nutrients like protein, biotin, folate, sulfur, zinc, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, and Vitamin B12 is essential for sustaining excellent hair health. Besides, incorporating iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, cocoa powder, dark chocolate, oatmeal, cereals, beans, tofu, nuts, seeds, and lean proteins into one's diet can improve iron storage and ferritin levels that are essential for healthy hair growth," states Dr Batra.

Opt For Superfoods

As mentioned earlier, nutrition is key for hair health. Eggs, for one, are excellent superfoods and can massively help preserve hair health. "Rich in two nutrients protein and biotin that promote hair growth and strength, eggs are wonderful for those wanting strong and healthy hair. Including eggs in the diet can significantly boost overall hair health. Then there are foods like salmon which have rich amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that contribute to scalp health and hydration. It helps combat dryness and promotes shiny and lustrous hair. Other superfoods such as avocados, spinach, sweet potatoes, and nuts offer a potent combination of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles and support healthy hair growth," says Dr Batra.

Hydration: Key To Hair Care

Dr Batra points out that for maintaining healthy locks, especially during the summer months, it's important to stay hydrated. Adequate water intake ensures optimal hydration from within, keeping the scalp and hair strands moisturised and preventing dryness and brittleness. Also, use natural, gentle hair care products free from harsh chemicals as they can help protect the hair from environmental damage and maintain its natural shine and strength, says Dr Batra.

Care With Homeopathy

Treating hair loss with homoeopathy means getting to the root cause of the issue, says Dr Batra. "With over 40 possible medical reasons for hair loss, pinpointing the underlying problem allows for a tailored homoeopathic treatment plan that effectively reduces hair fall. Comprehensive homoeopathic care doesn't just address hair loss; it also strengthens immunity, ultimately aiding in hair regrowth in previously bald areas." The doctor says there are several homoeopathic medicines which aid hair growth and which an expert can prescribe to individuals.