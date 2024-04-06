Importance Of Health For Mental Wellbeing, Expert Shares

Health plays a significant role in mental well-being across various aspects of life, including workplaces, relationships, and overall social well-being. Mental health is simply health, it is not separate from physical health, everyone’s mental health matters. Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being.

It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood. It is the bedrock of our lives that is influenced by various factors including nutrition movement, sunlight relationships, social political economic structures, etc.

Here's Mansi Poddar, a Trauma-Sensitive Psychotherapist shares why giving importance to mental health is crucial:

Workplaces – Be it physical health, mental health, or workplace culture, prioritizing health creates a supportive environment where employees feel valued, motivating them to do much better.

Relationships – Giving importance to overall well-being can only happen if you are in good health, then only it allows individuals to handle relationships effectively and communicate more openly.

Overall Well-being – Participating in various physical activities, and keeping a regular health check can all help in reducing the risk of chronic illnesses like blood pressure, autoimmune diseases, gut issues, etc.