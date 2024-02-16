Infertility Severely Impacts Mental Health Of Men And Women: Expert Suggests Coping Mechanisms

Infertility affects millions of people across the world. According to the World Health Organization, infertility is defined as "a disease of the male or female reproductive system defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse." The WHO says that estimates suggest that approximately one in every six people of reproductive age worldwide experience infertility in their lifetime. Apart from the physical aspect, infertility can seriously impact a person's mental health.

Dr Anindita Singh, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Kolkata, shares, "Fertility - the ability to conceive and reproduce - is a pivotal aspect. However, its impact extends beyond the physical space and influences an individual’s mental and emotional well-being. While discussions surrounding fertility often focus on biological aspects, it’s imperative to recognise its relationship with mental health, affecting both men and women. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for fostering holistic approaches to reproductive health and mental well-being."

Psychological Toll Of Fertility Challenges

The journey towards the inability to conceive and its treatments is immensely challenging and can have an impact on various facets of life such as career, family dynamics, and interpersonal relationships, says Dr Anindita Singh. Dr Singh lists the following points:

Depression And Anxiety

According to recent studies, there is a correlation between infertility and heightened levels of anxiety and depression. 40% of women facing difficulty in fertility showcase signs of depression or anxiety, says Dr Singh. Furthermore, women report greater psychological distress than men.

Loss And Grief

For many, it can trigger a profound sense of loss. Grieving the unfulfilled dream of a family, loss of control over one’s body, and the missed milestone can lead to intense sadness, anger, and even guilt. Furthermore, it can be more challenging due to societal expectations and the constant reminders of fertility surrounding them.

Impact On Relationship

The stress of fertility can put significant strain on relationships. Communication breakdown, intimacy issues, and differing coping mechanisms can create distance and conflict between partners. Open communication, empathy, and seeking professional support can be crucial.

Impact On Identity

For both men and women, difficulty towards fertility can impact core aspects of their identity. For women, it may question their femininity and capacity for motherhood, leading to feelings of inadequacy and shame. Men might grapple with their masculinity and sense of self-worth.

Isolation And Stigma

The struggle can feel isolating. The fear of judgement and lack of understanding from friends, family, and even healthcare professionals can contribute to feelings of loneliness and alienation.

Dealing With Infertility: Coping Mechanism

In the face of fertility-related issues, individuals often employ various coping mechanisms to manage their emotional turmoil, says Dr Singh. She gives the following pieces of advice:

Seeking Professional Help: Therapists specialising in fertility issues can provide individual and couples counselling addressing emotional challenges and fostering healthy communication.

Open Conversations: Open conversation, both personal and public, can challenge ingrained societal norms and reduce stigma.

Get More Information: Equipping yourself with correct information regarding fertility and other procedures can make you feel empowered and provide some prospects about the future.

Connect With Others: Join support groups that can help to meet people who are facing similar issues and understand you better.

Give Yourself Permission To Cry And Be Angry: Don’t try to shut off your feelings, rather acknowledge them.

"Fertility and mental health are intertwined, shaping an individual’s experiences and emotional landscape. Acknowledging the psychological toll of fertility challenges is essential to move forward and understand inclusive approaches to reproductive health," Dr Singh.