Intermittent fasting: Pros and Cons

The dietary strategy known as intermittent fasting emphasises time-restricted eating and alternates between fasting periods that often last more than 12 hours. Given that intermittent fasting is believed to help us follow our bodies' natural circadian rhythm, you may already be intermittent fasting to some level without even being aware of it.

The benefit of intermittent fasting is that there are several varieties, so you may choose the one that works best for you. There are advantages and disadvantages, like with anything.

Pros

1. Easy to Follow

You just eat per the time of day or day of the week when you follow an eating strategy that includes intermittent fasting. All you need is a watch or a calendar to know when to eat once you've chosen the intermittent fasting regimen that works best for you.

2. No Calorie Counting

A straightforward substitute where little to no calorie tracking is necessary is intermittent fasting. Most of the time, calorie restriction (and therefore weight loss) result from eliminating or drastically limiting food on particular days or at particular times of the day.

3. No Macronutrient Limitations

Intermittent fasting doesn't require any special expertise. No macronutrient is restricted or forbidden, and there is no goal macronutrient range.

4. Unrestricted Eating

The healthiest method to gain from intermittent fasting may not be by continuing to consume unhealthy foods, but by limiting your intake overall by skipping them on particular days, you may end up reaping benefits.

5. Promotes Weight Loss

Perhaps intermittent fasting is no more successful than other regular calorie-restrictive diets. Independent of body mass index, it was observed that intermittent fasting is effective at shedding pounds (BMI).

Cons

1. Side Effects

If you have hypertension, high levels of LDL cholesterol, abnormally high levels of uric acid in the blood, hyperglycemia, cardiovascular disease, and liver and kidney diseases, intermittent fasting may prove to be detrimental.

2. Reduced Physical Activity

Reduced physical activity is likely one of the intermittent fasting's most noticeable adverse effects. The majority of intermittent fasting regimens do not advocate regular exercise.

3. Severe Hunger

Severe hunger is a common symptom for individuals following an IF (intermittent fasting) eating plan when they are fasting. When they are around people who are eating regular meals and snacks, their hunger could get worse.

4. May Promote Overeating

Meal quantity and frequency are not restricted during the "feasting" phase of many intermittent fasting methods. Instead, customers participate in an unlimited diet. Unfortunately, this might encourage some people to eat too much.

5. No Focus on Nutritious Eating

Timing rather than food choice is the main focus of the majority of intermittent fasting programs. Therefore, neither foods that provide good nutrition nor those that do not are promoted. This includes foods that lack good nutrition. Because of this, those who adhere to the diet may not always develop the ability to eat wholesome, balanced food.

Before beginning any fasting practice, make sure you are being completely honest with yourself. You should also consult with your practitioner first, as a mindful or intuitive eating strategy may be beneficial.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)