International No Diet Day 2024: Why Fad Diets Cause More Harm Than Good? Expert Shares Insights

Fad diets are an easy gateway to body image issues. They often find their way into our lives, usually as a result of a prolonged desire/urge to lose weight within a short time frame. They look promising since they provide quick weight loss in that short time period by restricting certain food groups (say, not eating carbs or cutting down all kinds of fat). However, weight loss and success both need time and patience, and when impatience kicks in, the desperation to go on a fad diet tends to rise.

Huda Shaikh Khan, clinical dietitian, nutritionist and certified diabetes educator shares all about the fad diets that mislead people causing more harm than good.

Fad Diets: Detrimental to your Health

-Though these diets provide weight loss and fat loss in a short span of time, you are likely to gain all the lost weight quickly once you go back to your earlier routine, and it shall be back with a vengeance. Additionally, you can also end up being at risk for nutritional deficiencies and malnutrition since the body is deprived of a whole food group.

Fad Diets: How Create Body Image Issues

-You begin a diet that is restrictive, and rigid and limits the quantity and frequency of meals.

-You lose weight quickly, feel happy about it, and are determined to continue. To you, this means successful weight loss as you notice that your body has changed.

-In the next stage, deprivation steps in, wherein your body responds (both mentally and physically) to the absence of nutrients in your diet. Your metabolism slows down, your hunger is over the roof, you aren't losing weight, and cravings set in.

-It gets difficult to control your mind, and all you want to do is indulge yourself in your favourite/comfort meals that you haven’t eaten in all this while, all thanks to deprivation and nutrient deficiencies.

-Alas! All the diet rules are broken, and you give in to your temptations and cravings, post which your mind is occupied with guilt, shame, sadness, irritability, failure, and disappointment. All the weight you lose is re-gained - and quicker - leading to emotional eating and binge eating.

-This cycle can repeat itself, eventually leading to eating disorders such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating. Just in case you reach this stage or have reached this stage already, therapy is a great way to relieve yourself of shame and doubt.