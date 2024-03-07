Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common type of hormone imbalance in women which can impact their reproductive health. Ahead of International Women's Day - celebrated on March 8 every year - Dr Pooja Kohli, Senior Ayurveda Expert, HempStreet, sheds light on the "silent health struggles many women face". "Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) persists as a prevalent and frequently misunderstood condition impacting women's reproductive health, with an estimated one in five women experiencing its effects. It is a hormonal disorder characterised by ovarian cysts and hormonal imbalances. It affects women of all ages, causing a myriad of symptoms like weight gain, menstrual irregularity, acne and hair loss," says Dr Kohli. PCOS is also a leading cause of infertility in women.

While several hormonal therapies are available, Ayurvedic experts believe that Ayurveda has a more holistic approach. "Ayurveda being a 5,000-year-old Indian healing system, views the body, mind and soul as interconnected. It takes a holistic approach, addressing the root cause rather than symptoms. Conventional treatments for PCOS often involve hormonal allopathic therapies with associated side effects," shares Dr Kohli. She goes on to share some key Ayurvedic tips to manage PCOS.

Women's Day 2024: Managing PCOS With Ayurveda

International Women's Day focuses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. Improving the health of women is also an important aspect. Senior Ayurvedic Expert Dr Pooja Kohli suggests the following time-tested tips of Ayurveda to alleviate the challenges posed by women suffering from PCOS, a condition afflicting thousands of women globally:

1. Include Ayurvedic Herbs In Your Diet: Ashoka, Vijaya, Shatavari are renowned for regulating hormonal imbalances, reducing inflammation, and promoting a healthy menstrual flow. Additionally, a study showed that treatment with Vijaya has positive effects in treating PCOS. These herbs, often consumed as teas or supplements, provide a natural and gentle alternative to conventional pain medications.

2. Incorporate Anti-Inflammatory Food: Women with PCOS are advised to embrace a diet that supports hormonal balance. This includes incorporating anti-inflammatory foods, such as turmeric and ginger. Limited caffeine intake helps regulate insulin sensitivity, avoiding processed foods and refined sugars and opting for low-fat dairy sources can provide essential nutrients without excess saturated fats.

3. Practice Yoga And Meditation: The mind-body connection is central to Ayurveda, and practices like yoga and meditation play a pivotal role in managing stress, a key contributor to hormonal disruptions. Specific yoga poses such as child’s pose (Balasana), bound angle pose (Baddha Konasana) and forward bend (Uttanasana) can alleviate menstrual discomfort, reduce stress, improve overall circulation and foster emotional well-being.

4. Integrate Oil Massages Into Day-To-Day Life: Ayurvedic therapy, like Abhyanga (self-massage with warm oil), is beneficial for PCOS. To alleviate symptoms, use natural oils like sesame, coconut or almond on the scalp, face, neck, shoulders, arms and torso. Post-massage, let the oil sit on your skin for 10-15 minutes before a warm bath or shower, enhancing absorption. This traditional treatment offers a comprehensive approach to addressing physical and mental well-being.

(The views expressed in the article are those of the expert quoted and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)