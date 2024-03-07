Our mental and emotional states significantly influence our bodily sensations, and when it comes to sexual health, it's often seen through a biological lens. However, the impact of stress and mental health on sexual well-being is profound and cannot be overstated.

Stressors and negativity can create a breeding ground for anxiety, depression, and burnout, particularly among women. Hormones play a crucial role in a woman's mental health and sexual well-being.

According to Shailja Mittal, Founder & CEO of Qurex, our minds and emotions shape our physical experiences, including sexual health she says, "Our minds and emotions play a critical role in shaping our physical experiences. Sexual health, though often viewed solely through biological lens, is deeply entangled with our psychological landscape."

Pooja Priyamvada, mental health expert and Co-founder of Bharat Dialogues explains that hormonal fluctuations can manifest as disrupted sleep patterns, changes in appetite, and unexplained pains, leading to a sense of unease and deteriorated physical health. These shifts can also affect a woman's sexuality, influencing desire, arousal, and intimacy in relationships.

She concludes, "Acknowledging and addressing the impact of hormones on women's mental health holistically—across work, home, relationships, physical health, and sexuality—is paramount in fostering resilience, empathy, and well-being. By recognizing the intricate ways in which hormonal fluctuations permeate every facet of a woman's life, we can cultivate a supportive environment that empowers women to navigate these challenges with grace and self-care."

Ms Shailja further suggests, "The solution is simple - we help each other to establish a nurturing and therapeutic environment that can empower individuals to embrace their sexuality with joy and without guilt. Instead of burying our desires under the weight of exceptions, we need to redefine our sexual narrative, paving the way for a confident and productive society."