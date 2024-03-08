International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year. Apart from focusing on issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, it's also a day to raise awareness on the health of women. Menstrual pain - throbbing or cramping pain in your lower abdomen - is something that thousands of women have to deal with during their periods, and for some, the pain is so intense that it can affect their quality of life on those few days, every month.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shares, "Menstrual pain, also known as dysmenorrhea, can be a bothersome monthly occurrence for many individuals. While over-the-counter medications can provide relief, practising specific yoga poses can also help alleviate discomfort and promote relaxation during menstruation." The yoga guru shares some asanas that can effectively ease menstrual pain.

Women's Day 2024: Yoga Asanas To Ease Menstrual Pain

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Begin by kneeling on the floor, and sitting back on your heels. Exhale and lower your torso between your thighs, extending your arms forward or resting them alongside your body. Hold the pose for several breaths, focusing on deep, steady breathing to help release tension in the lower back and abdomen.

2. Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana)

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists aligned under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your chest and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose). Exhale as you round your spine, tucking your chin to your chest and drawing your belly button towards your spine (Cat Pose). Flow smoothly between Cat and Cow Pose for several breaths, gently massaging the abdomen and relieving tension in the pelvic region.

3. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Inhale to lengthen your spine, then exhale as you hinge forward from the hips, reaching for your feet or ankles. Allow your upper body to relax over your legs, keeping your spine long. Hold the pose for a few breaths, feeling a gentle stretch in the hamstrings and lower back while promoting relaxation in the pelvic area.

4. Supine Twist (Supta Matsyendrasana)

Lie on your back with your arms extended out to the sides in a T position. Bend your knees and draw them towards your chest. Exhale as you lower your knees to one side, keeping both shoulders grounded. Hold the twist for several breaths, then repeat on the opposite side. This pose helps release tension in the lower back and abdominal muscles, easing menstrual discomfort.

5. Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)

Sit close to a wall with one hip touching it. Lie on your back and extend your legs up the wall, forming an L shape with your body. Relax your arms by your sides or place them on your abdomen. Stay in this pose for 5-10 minutes, focusing on deep breathing and allowing gravity to assist in reducing pelvic congestion and relieving menstrual cramps.

6. Healing Walk

Lift your arms keeping them at shoulder-width distance. Now, start walking with your arms raised in this position and your hands can be up in the air for 1-3 minutes. Initially, this may not be possible as you will have to train the muscles of your arms and shoulders and strengthen them. Build up to 1-3 minutes gradually by starting with a minute increase and so on until you are physically capable enough with the strength required to hold your arms up for 1-3 minutes straight. One round practice will require you to perform a minimum of three sets of these walks of a minimum of 1-3 minutes each.

"Incorporating these yoga poses into your menstrual routine can provide natural relief from discomfort and promote overall well-being during this time of the month. Remember to listen to your body and modify the poses as needed to suit your individual needs and comfort level. Additionally, practising relaxation techniques such as deep breathing and mindfulness can further enhance the benefits of these poses in managing menstrual pain," shares Himalayan Siddha Akshar.