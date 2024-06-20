International Yoga Day 2024: Yogasanas To Deal With Dengue Weakness

The very reason, that yoga asanas work for diseases and ailments is that every posture is complete in its contraction and stretch simultaneously. With that we stimulate our organs, toxins get flushed out, and when we contract fresh nutrients with oxygen-laden blood entering them. There is an entire biochemistry transformation, this biochemistry transformation is creative repairing, rejuvenating, and regenerating in nature. Which is why yoga postures lead to healing, wholeness, and health. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease happening in tropical and subtropical regions. Dengue can extend from asymptomatic contamination or mellow sickness to extreme infection.

Yoga as a Mother principle of all works in a preventive and curative way to deal with dengue. With its holistic approach, you can become a completely healthy being.

Shat Kriya's (cleansing processes) like Jalanetikriya (cleansing of nasal tract), and Vaman dhouti (which is cleansing of the alimentary canal), if done regularly, focus majorly on preventive measures, thus help in building immunity to deal with any diseases.

If at all you get dengue, you can do the following things after the doctor's advice to improve your health. Ideally, you must rest a lot, and do Shavasana to heal, recover and rejuvenate. While recovering few simple asanas can be done such as:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): This easy standing pose promotes better blood circulation and posture. Place your hands by your sides, your feet hip-width apart, and your palms facing inward. Lengthen your spine, raise yourself through your head's crown, and firmly keep your feet on the ground.

ViparitaKarani: Also known as the Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose, is a healing pose that promotes circulation and lessens leg edema. Stretch your legs upward, keep your arms by your sides, and lie on your back with your hips near a wall. For 1 minute, hold this posture while concentrating on deep breathing.

Balasana (child's pose): It is a calming posture that encourages relaxation and lowers tension. Sit in Vajrasana, bring your hands up, lean back on your heels, and bend forward so that your arms are extended front and your forehead rests on the mat. Inhale deeply and unwind in this posture.

The Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch): It is a mild spinal exercise that promotes flexibility and releases back stress. In the Cow Pose, begin on your hands and knees. Breathe in as you lift your chest and arch your back; exhale as you round your spine and try touching your chin into your chest (Cat Pose). Continue rhythmically.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose): This pose stimulates the thyroid gland and strengthens the back muscles. Lie on your back, fold your legs, and feet hip-width apart. Press onto your feet to raise your hips off the mat while maintaining a solid posture. Breathe in for a few breaths, then out gently.

Deep breathing and Pranayama like Nadi shodhana, and Bhramari will be good for increasing immunity, for improving lung power and heart conditioning, and improving digestive juices, digestive system, and absorption of food and elimination of toxins.

Food is of vital importance. Along with Asanas, Drink kadhas (herbal concoctions) eat Satvik, home-cooked, regional, seasonal food to recover faster.