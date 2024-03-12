Is Ghee Heart Healthy? Effect Of Clarified Butter On Your Cardiovascular Health, Expert Shares Facts

The surge in concerns related to ghee or clarified butter, has raised a ruckus in the dairy industry. Few call it a “Heart attack on a plate” for its high level of fats which can disturb cardiovascular wellness. Heart health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, and the debate surrounding ghee's impact on cardiovascular wellness is gaining attention. While some consider ghee a risk factor due to its high-fat content, others argue for its traditional and cultural significance.

Let’s delve into the science behind ghee consumption and its implications for heart health, separating facts from myths.

Mr Ravin Saluja, Director Sterling Agro Industries Limited(Nova Dairy Products) says, "Cow’s Ghee contains 62% SFA (Saturated Fatty Acids), 29% MUFA (Mono Unsaturated Fatty Acids), 4% PUFA (Poly Unsaturated Fatty Acids), 4% Trans Fats, traces of omega 6 and omega 3 Fatty Acids, and 250-300mg of cholesterol in 100gm."

Ghee high in saturated fatty acids? Is it bad?

Ms Richa Anand - Chief Dietician, Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai shares, "As a dietician, I can confirm that ghee is indeed high in saturated fatty acids. While saturated fats have been traditionally associated with negative health outcomes, recent research suggests that the impact of saturated fats on health may vary depending on various factors including overall dietary patterns and individual health status. In moderation, ghee can be a part of a balanced diet."

Is Ghee good for the skin?

"Ghee contains various fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin E and A, which can provide nourishment to the skin when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Additionally, some people use ghee topically as a moisturizer for dry skin or as a component of homemade skincare remedies", adds Ms Richa Anand.

While more research is needed to fully understand the effects of ghee on skin health, incorporating moderate amounts of ghee into the diet may contribute to overall skin health in conjunction with other skincare practices

Can Ghee Promote a Stronger Immune System?

Dietician Richa Anand highlights, "Ghee contains certain compounds that may have immune-boosting properties, such as butyric acid and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). These compounds have been studied for their potential role in supporting immune function and reducing inflammation in the body. However, it's important to note that the immune system is complex and influenced by various factors, including overall diet, lifestyle, and genetics."

While ghee may have some potential benefits for immune health, it should be consumed as part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods to support overall immune function.

Does Ghee lubricate the joints?

Ghee is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential for maintaining joint health and mobility. Dietican Richa emphasizes, "The fats in ghee may help reduce inflammation in the body, which can contribute to joint discomfort. While ghee may provide some lubrication to the joints when consumed as part of a balanced diet, it's important to note that other lifestyle factors such as regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight also play a crucial role in joint health."

In conclusion, Ravin Saluja summarizes, "Whilst ghee has been both praised and criticized for its effects on coronary heart wellness, the reality lies somewhere in between. While it does contain saturated fat, which has to be consumed carefully, it also gives us ample benefits such as elevating HDL cholesterol levels and providing anti-inflammatory compounds."