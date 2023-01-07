Jaggery to turmeric: Include THESE 5 food items to your winter diet to stay warm and healthy

As cold waves grip north and northwest India, the instances of flu, cough and cold, chest congestion, and other respiratory illnesses have all gone up. On Saturday (January 7), the National Capital Territory of Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5 degrees in the Delhi ridge area. Many places across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh continued to shiver as minimum temperatures plummeted below 5 degrees Celcius. At such a time, it's important to take care of one's diet and include those food items that will keep you warm and also fight the flu and common.

1) Jaggery: According to Ayurveda, jaggery helps in digestion and keeps gastric problems at bay. A healthy substitute for sugar, jaggery is especially good for winter. Rich in iron and Vitamin C, jaggery keeps you energetic, helping you fight the cold-induced lethargy, and is also good for cold, sore throat, and chest congestion.

2) Ginger: Ginger has loads of health benefits, so make sure to include it in your winter diet. Adrak chai is great to beat the winter chill! Ginger tea can be very useful in alleviating congestion caused by the common cold. It can also help you treat the minor symptoms of seasonal allergies.

3) Ashwagandha: Also known as Indian Ginseng, ashwagandha is literally a miracle herb! It is also considered useful in regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and this is especially ideal in winter when a lack of physical exercise and excessive eating can cause a spike in both. It also keeps you warm and fends off the possibility of catching a common cold and flu. Add it to breakfast cereals or mix the powdered form into liquid and have it regularly. But check with a doctor first.

4) Turmeric: Turmeric has several health benefits. "Raw turmeric increases mucus production which naturally flushes out microbes that clog the respiratory tract. The antiviral and antibacterial properties of turmeric help fight infection and relieve the symptoms of cough and cold," nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared on her Instagram post. Read details about the benefits of turmeric below:

5) Saffron: Saffron is a great spice to use in winter that can help you feel warm and can treat symptoms of cold and cough. While ginger, turmeric, and nutmeg are much more frequently used, saffron remains underutilized, probably because it's expensive. However, a few strands of saffron added to your warm cup of milk or tea can do wonders.

