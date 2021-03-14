Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kourtney Kardashian and other celebs use this superfood in their beauty regime

New Delhi: We all desire to have flawless skin like celebrities but do not have access to expensive skin care products and treatments that they regularly take. However, there are some very simple ways that our gorgeous celebs swear by for their beautiful looks.

One such secret ingredient is Honey. The golden syrup is packed with goodness and innumerable health benefits. Honey has also long been considered a magic potion for skincare and has been used for generations to keep skin troubles at bay.

“I don't rely on facials; for me the best home remedy is honey—it cleans and softens my skin. I apply a light layer [of honey] to my skin, massage it for a few minutes and then wash it off,” shared actress Kareena Kapoor in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Young star Ananya Panday has also shared on Instagram her homemade DIY face pack that contains honey, yogurt, and turmeric for soft, glowing skin.

Here are some benefits of honey, that will prompt you too, to make it part of your beauty regime.

Great moisturizer. Honey is a great natural moisturizer and it contains enzymes and minerals that seep deep within the skin and nourishes it. Honey is a natural humectant (something that preserves moisture).

An effective exfoliator. The golden nectar is amazing for exfoliation as it is rich in antiseptic, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. It cleanses your face pores and at the same time moisturizes it as well.

An anti-aging substance. Honey has a high concentration of natural antioxidants that prevent the development of fine lines and wrinkles. Regular application of honey also improves skin elasticity.

Helps achieve glowing skin. As honey is a great exfoliator and helps remove dead skin, it helps you remove dullness and achieve glowing skin.

So, to up your skincare routine, add this simple and sweet kitchen ingredient to your beauty regime.