Karwa Chauth 2023: 10 Effective Fasting Tips To Maintaining Energy Levels Throughout Your Day

Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women across India, involves fasting from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. This day holds immense cultural and spiritual importance, and the fasting methods play a crucial role in observing this tradition.

In conversation with Zee News English, Gayatri Trakru, dietician and nutritionist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune shares tips to maintain energy levels throughout the day during Karwa Chauth.

To make your Karwa Chauth fasting experience more manageable and maintain your energy levels throughout the day, here are some valuable tips.

1. Balanced Diet Planning

When preparing for Karwa Chauth fasting, focus on a well-balanced diet that includes complex carbohydrates, proteins, fiber, and essential fats. Incorporate foods like whole grains, quinoa, brown rice, and millets to your sargi to ensure sustained energy release throughout the day.

2. Nutrient-Dense Foods

Opt for nutrient-dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds for your sargi thali. These options provide a plethora of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are vital for overall vitality and well-being during the fast.

3. Frequent Small Meals

Breaking your fast with light and nutritious meals is key strategy. Eating smaller, frequent meals throughout the day helps stabilize your blood sugar levels, preventing energy crashes and fatigue.

4. Hydration is Key

Proper hydration is crucial. Consume plenty of water, herbal teas, and coconut water post breaking the fast to maintain electrolyte balance and combat dehydration, which can lead to fatigue.

5. Protein-Rich Vegetarian Sources

Incorporate protein-rich foods into your post fast diet, such as lentils, chickpeas, tofu, and paneer. Protein supports muscle repair and keeps you feeling full for extended periods.

6. Incorporate Healthy Fats

Healthy fats from sources like avocados, almonds, seeds, and olive oil can provide you with a sustained source of energy and support your brain function.

7. Mindful Consumption of Sweets

Opt for sweets made with natural sweeteners like jaggery or honey for breaking your fast. These alternatives offer a more sustained release of energy compared to refined sugars.

8. Herbal Supplements

Consult a healthcare professional for advice on herbal supplements that can complement your Karwa Chauth fasting. Supplements like Ashwagandha, ginseng, and tulsi are known for their energy-boosting properties.

9. Include Energizing Spices

Spices such as turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon are known for their anti-inflammatory and energy-boosting properties. Incorporating them into your sargi can provide added vitality.

10. Prioritize Quality Sleep

Ensure you get adequate and restful sleep the night before and during Karwa Chauth. A well-rested body and mind are essential for regaining energy and maintaining general well-being.