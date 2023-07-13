Knee Replacement Surgery: 10 Points To Know Before You Go For Operation - Check Doctor's Advice

The surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve pain and disability is known as knee replacement surgery as well as knee arthroplasty. People suffering from long-term rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and psoriatic arthritis might require knee replacement surgery, especially when the joint pain is not diminished by conservative sources, thereby affecting mobility and quality of life. While knee replacement surgeries, especially in the elderly, are becoming fairly common in urban India, patients and their families should have clarity on certain aspects. Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon with Special Interest in Sports Medicine, Reconstructive Arthroscopy and Joint Preservation Surgery, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, talks about 10 key points patients should know before going for knee surgery. Let's find out.

Knee Replacement: Dos And Don'ts

Dr RA Purnachandra Tejaswi highlights 10 key aspects about which families of patients and the patients themselves should have awareness when it comes to knee replacement surgery.



1. Diagnosis:

• Understand your specific knee condition and the reasons behind the need for surgery.

• Talk to your doctor to fully comprehend the diagnosis, including the severity of the condition and potential risks involved.

2. Surgical Procedure:

• Familiarise yourself with the specific surgical procedure recommended for your knee condition.

• Ask your surgeon to explain the procedure, its purpose, and the expected outcomes.

3. Preoperative Preparations:

• Follow any preoperative instructions provided by your surgeon or medical team.

• These may include restrictions on eating or drinking before surgery, as well as any necessary medical tests or evaluations.

4. Risks and Complications:

• Be aware of the potential risks and complications associated with knee surgery.

• Although complications are relatively rare, it is important to understand potential issues such as infection, blood clots, anesthesia-related complications, or nerve damage.

5. Rehabilitation and Recovery:

• Understand the rehabilitation and recovery process following knee surgery.

• Discuss with your surgeon the expected duration of recovery, physical therapy requirements, and any restriction or precaution to be taken post-surgery.

6. Pain Management:

• Discuss pain management options with your healthcare team.

• Understand what pain relief methods will be used during and after surgery, and ask about any potential side effects or risks associated with pain medications.

7. Support System:

• Prepare your support system in advance.

• Arrange for someone to accompany you to the hospital, assist with daily activities during the recovery period, and provide emotional support.

8. Lifestyle Adjustments:

• Recognise that knee surgery may require certain lifestyle adjustments temporarily.

• These could include modifications in daily activities, such as limitations on weight-bearing or specific exercises to aid recovery.

9. Follow-Up Appointments:

• Ensure you have a clear understanding of the required follow-up appointments with your surgeon.

• Regular check-ups are essential to monitor your progress, address any concerns, and modify the rehabilitation plan if necessary.

10. Communication With Surgeon:

• Maintain open communication with your surgeon throughout the entire process.

• Feel free to ask questions, express any concerns, and seek clarification about anything you don't understand.