Office Exercises: 4 Desk-Friendly Stretches To Avoid Bad Postures And Stay Fit

Do you have a desk job where you spend hours at a stretch, busy with your work? This is the case with most urban jobs and the sedentary lifestyle leads to poor postures and several health complications. While the demands of jobs are different and you may not be able to do much about it, experts say that people should take out time to perform some stretches and exercises even when they are at their desks. Shyam Dhumal, Co-Founder, PrognoHealth Solutions India Pvt. Ltd, shares, "Incorporating workplace exercises and stretches into our daily routine can help counteract these effects, improve posture, and promote a more active and healthy lifestyle."

Easy Office Exercises

Shyam Dhumal lists out some effective exercises and stretches that can be easily done in the workplace. Check out how to do exercises and their benefits:



1. Shoulder Rolls

How to do: Sit or stand up straight and slowly roll your shoulders backward in a circular motion.

Frequency: Perform 10-15 shoulder rolls every hour.

Benefits: Shoulder rolls help relieve tension in the neck and upper back, improve shoulder mobility, and promote better posture.

2. Neck Stretches

How to do: Sit or stand up straight and gently tilt your head to one side, bringing your ear closer to your shoulder. Hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Frequency: Perform neck stretches every 1-2 hours, especially if you feel tension or discomfort in your neck.

Benefits: Neck stretches release tension in the neck and upper back, alleviate stiffness, and improve neck flexibility and range of motion.

3. Seated Spinal Twist

How to do: Sit upright in your chair, place your right hand on the back of your chair, and gently twist your upper body to the right. Hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat on the other side.

Frequency: Perform seated spinal twists every 1-2 hours to release tension in the spine and improve spinal mobility.

Benefits: This exercise helps reduce stiffness in the back, increases rotational movement in the spine, and promotes good posture.

4. Desk Push-Ups

How to do: Stand facing your desk, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of the desk, step back to an angle, and perform push-ups against the desk, keeping your body straight. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the desk and then push back up.

Frequency: Perform 10-15 desk push-ups every 2-3 hours.

Benefits: Desk push-ups engage the chest, arms, and core muscles, promoting upper body strength, posture, and blood circulation.

Precautions To Follow

Shyam Dhumal says that while it's important to stretch and do these exercises in the office, here are some precautions one should take:

- Avoid any exercise or stretch that causes pain or discomfort. Modify or skip those movements.

- Perform exercises and stretches in a controlled manner, without any sudden or jerky movements.

- Be mindful of your surroundings and make sure you have enough space to perform the exercises safely.

- If you have any pre-existing medical conditions or injuries, consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine.

Who Should Avoid Certain Stretches

Not all exercises can be performed by everyone. "Individuals with specific medical conditions or injuries should avoid certain stretches without consulting a healthcare professional. If you have chronic neck or back pain, herniated discs, or any other spinal conditions, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate exercises and stretches," says Dhumal. He lists out some dos and don'ts:

- Take regular breaks from sitting by incorporating short walks or stretching sessions into your routine.

- Set reminders or use workplace apps to prompt you to perform exercises and stretches at regular intervals.

- Consider using ergonomic equipment, such as an adjustable chair, standing desk, or keyboard and mouse, to support proper posture and reduce strain.

- Incorporating workplace exercises and stretches into your daily routine can significantly improve your posture, reduce sedentary behaviour, and enhance overall well-being.

- Remember to start slowly, listen to your body, and gradually increase the intensity and duration of the exercises. By prioritizing your physical health at work, you can create a more active and productive lifestyle.