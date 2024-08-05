Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774238
NewsHealth
WEIGHT GAIN

Maximise Your Gains: 10 High-Protein Foods For Weight Gain

Maintaining a healthy body weight is supported by eating enough protein, which keeps you feeling full and content. Thankfully, there are many high-protein options available to satisfy both plant- and animal-based diets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2024, 05:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maximise Your Gains: 10 High-Protein Foods For Weight Gain Image by Unsplash

Getting plenty of protein every day is critical for good health. Proteins, which are made up of amino acids, are essential for a variety of bodily processes such as hormone production, immune system support, and cell growth. The body is incapable of producing the nine essential amino acids, thus it must obtain them from a healthy diet. Maintaining a healthy body weight is supported by eating enough protein, which keeps you feeling full and content. Thankfully, there are many high-protein options available to satisfy both plant- and animal-based diets.

10 Protein Rich Foods 

  1. Cottage Cheese - It has a low fat and calorie content but is high in protein. It is high in calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12, and riboflavin.
  2. Eggs - Complete eggs are high in protein, good fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. While whole eggs include more nutrients, egg whites are practically pure protein.
  3. Chicken Breasts - They are high in protein and contain B vitamins, zinc, and selenium. An excellent choice if you want to eat a greater quantity of protein. 
  4. Almonds - Rich in fibre, magnesium, manganese, vitamin E, and plant-based protein. They might reduce blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol, two risk factors for heart disease.
  5. Pumpkin Seeds - Excellent source of fibre, plant-based protein, iron, phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc. Perfect as a snack or for use in salads, baked goods, yoghurt, and porridge.
  6. Lentils - An excellent plant-based protein source for vegetarians and vegans. Fibre, folate, magnesium, potassium, iron, copper, and manganese are all present in abundance.
  7. Quinoa - All nine essential amino acids are present in varying amounts in this high-protein food that is higher in protein than many cereals. 
  8. Fish - An excellent source of protein that also includes vital minerals and vitamins. Fatty fish, such as salmon and herring, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart.
  9. Shellfish - Contains good fats, selenium, zinc, vitamin B12, iron, and healthy fats. Shrimp, oysters, clams, and scallops are among the best sources of protein.
  10. Greek Yoghourt - Rich in calcium, vitamin B12, vitamin A, selenium, and zinc, this thick, creamy yoghourt has a high protein content.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?
DNA Video
DNA: How Bangladeshis occupying Indian land?
DNA Video
DNA: Is reservation going to end?