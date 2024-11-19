‘Dementia’ refers to a group of disorders that affect memory, thinking, and the ability to perform daily activities. The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, in which memory decline and new learning are most affected. Dr Pramod Krishnan, HOD & Consultant - Neurology Epileptology & Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, lists the measures to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s Disease: Measures To Reduce Risk

According to Dr Pramod Krishnan, preventive measures are key in preventing the onset and subsequent progression of dementia. Though few innovative therapies are now approved for use in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease, they are very expensive, have only modest benefits, and are not currently available in India, says Dr Krishnan. Listing out the preventive measures, Dr Krishnan says:

1. Control of vascular risk factors: Early detection and adequate control of hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and dyslipidemia along with abstinence from alcohol and smoking are powerful measures to reduce the risk of dementia.

2. Sleep: It has been demonstrated that chronic sleep deprivation and sleep disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea can predispose to dementia. Proper sleep hygiene and treatment of sleep apnea is a prerequisite for healthy ageing.

3. Exercise: Age-appropriate exercises like brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or working out in a gym are known to reduce the risk of dementia. The key is to keep moving. A physically fit body translates into improved cognitive function. Regular yoga also enhances cognitive abilities.

4. Diet: A well-balanced and nutritious diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, nuts, berries, and dairy products is essential for the body and brain to stay healthy. The use of multiple supplements without a clear justification should be avoided. Vegetarians can consider Vitamin B12 supplements.

5. Social bonding: Our brain is greatly stimulated by participating in social events, attending family gatherings, participating in festivities, meeting friends and relatives, and connecting with individuals who have different interests. Having a large social network is a potent preventive strategy for dementia.

6. Intellectual stimulation: Solving puzzles, crosswords, any creative work, writing a diary, new hobbies, acquiring new skills like learning to play a musical instrument, or learning a new language are multiple ways to stimulate the brain. Travelling to new places and exposure to new experiences is stimulating for the brain.

7. Stress management: Managing stress by practising mindfulness and meditation has a great impact on reducing the risk of dementia. It can also help manage anxiety disorders, and depression and can have a positive impact on life.

"If we incorporate these preventive strategies into our everyday lives, we can enhance our cognitive abilities and reduce our risk of developing dementia," says Dr Pramod Krishnan.



